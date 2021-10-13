New Albany Elementary School Lunch

 Monday, Oct. 18

Pizza Variety

Chicken Spaghetti

Texas Toast

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Mixed Berries

Chocolate Pudding

Tuesday, Oct. 19

BBQ Rib Sandwich

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Baked Beans

Fruit Cup

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Vegetable Beef Soup

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Assorted Sandwiches

Whole Kernel Corn

Green Peas

Fruit Cocktail

Sugar Cookie

Thursday, Oct. 21

Chicken Nuggets

Meatloaf

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Chilled Peach Slices

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Oct. 22

Hamburger with Trimmings

Beef-A-Roni

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Italian Sliced Carrots

Fresh Orange Smiles

Ice Cream Cup Variety

New Albany Middle School Lunch

 

Monday, Oct. 18

Cheeseburger

Corn Dog Nuggets

Spicy Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Orange Smiles

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Tuesday, Oct. 19

BBQ Rib Sandwich

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Baked Beans

Fruit Cup

Chocolate Chip Cookier

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Vegetable Beef Soup

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Assorted Sandwiches

Chef Salad

Whole Kernel Corn

Green Peas

Fruit Cocktail

Sugar Cookie

Thursday, Oct. 21

Chicken Nuggets

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Chilled Peach Slices

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Oct. 22

Pizza Variety

Chicken Spaghetti

Texas Toast

Whole Kernel Corn

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Mixed Berries

Chocolate Pudding

New Albany High School Lunch

Monday, Oct. 18

Cheeseburger

Corn Dog Nuggets

Spicy Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Orange Smiles

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Tuesday, Oct. 19

BBQ Rib Sandwich

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Baked Beans

Fruit Cup

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Vegetable Beef Soup

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Assorted Sandwiches

Chef Salad

Whole Kernel Corn

Green Peas

Fruit Cocktail

Sugar Cookie

Thursday, Oct. 21

Chicken Nuggets

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Chilled Peach Slices

Strawberry Gelatin

Friday, Oct. 22

Pizza Variety

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Mixed Berries

Chocolate Pudding

(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and Fat-Free Milk available with each meal)

Union County Schools

 

Breakfast

Monday, Oct. 18

Breakfast Pizza

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Tuesday, Oct. 19

French Toast Sticks

Breakfast Bread

Yogurt and Graham Cracker

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Sausage Biscuit

Scrambled Egg

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Thursday, Oct. 21

Sausage Pancake/Stick

Breakfast Bread

Yogurt and Graham Cracker

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Friday, Oct. 22

Chicken Biscuit

Toaster Pastry

Assorted Cereals

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

Lunch

Monday, Oct. 18

Pizza

Sloppy Jo

Whole Kernel Corn

Creamy Coleslaw

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Tuesday, Oct. 19                                  

Red Beans and Rice

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Glazed Carrots

Tossed Salad

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

           

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Sack lunch dismiss at 12       

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Uncrustable

Chips

Fresh Fruit

Rice Krispy Treat

Fruit Juice and Milk

 

Thursday, Oct. 21

Chicken Nuggets

Chef Salad

Sweet Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

             

Friday, Oct. 22

Hamburger/Trimmings

Steak Fingers

Baked Beans

Potato Wedges

Fresh Fruit

Ice Cream

Fruit Juice and Milk

