Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Oct. 24
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Bacon Biscuit
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Oct. 27
Mini Waffles
Breakfast Bread
Yogurt w/ Gram
Fruit Cup
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Oct. 28
Sausage Biscuit
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Oct. 24
Pizza
Chicken Salad with Crackers
Tossed Salad
Glazed Carrots
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Beef Tacos
Chicken Quesadilla
Salsa/Chips
Refried Beans
Whole Kernel Corn
Fruit Cup
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Oct. 26
BBQ Sandwich
Pig in a Blanket
Baked Beans
Coleslaw
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Pudding Cup
Thursday, Oct. 27
Chicken Tender
John Wayne Casserole
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Rolls
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Oct. 28
Cheeseburger
Sloppy Joe
Potato Wedge
Veggie w/Dip
Chip
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
New Albany Elementary School lunch
Monday, Oct. 24
Cheeseburger
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Baked Spicy Fries
Dry Black-Eyed Peas
Fresh Oranges
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Assorted Gelatin w/Toppings
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Stromboli Supreme
Baked Chicken Patty Sandwich
Canned Green Peas
Whole Kernel Corn
Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Southern Mud
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Cornbread
Southern Turnip Greens
Carrot Raisin Salad
Fresh Apple
Applesauce,
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Cinnamon Roll
Thursday, Oct. 27
Breaded Chicken Tenders
Enriched Roll
Meatballs Marinara/Hoagie
Mashed Potatoes
Savory Green Beans
Peaches
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Ice Cream Variety
Friday, Oct. 28
Mexican Pizza
Mexican Burrito
Fiesta Brown Rice
Au Gratin Potatoes
Mixed Vegetables
Fresh Apple
Mandarin Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Frozen Fruit Juice Cup
New Albany Middle and High School lunches
Monday, Oct. 24
Cheeseburger
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Baked Spicy Fries
Dry Black-Eyed Peas
Fresh Oranges
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Assorted Gelatin w/Toppings
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Stromboli Supreme
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Chef Salad
Canned Green Peas
Whole Kernel Corn
Strawberries
Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Cinnamon Roll
Wednesday, Oct, 26
Diced Chicken Fajitas
Whole Wheat Garlic Toast
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Chef Salad
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Savory Green Beans
Carrot Raisin Salad
Applesauce,
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Southern Mud
Thursday, Oct. 27
Breaded Chicken Tenders
Enriched Roll
Meatballs Marinara/Hoagie
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Canned Green Peas
Peaches
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Ice Cream Variety
Friday, Oct. 28
Mexican Pizza
Mexican Burrito
Yogurt Parfait
Fiesta Brown Rice
Whole Kernel Corn
Mixed Vegetables
Fresh Apple
Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Frozen Fruit Juice Cup
