New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Oct. 25
Cheese Pizza
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Creamy Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Appesauce
Sugar Cookie
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese Wrap
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Green Beans
Mixed Berries
Vanilla Pudding
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Chili with Grilled Cheese
Strombolie Supreme
Italian Sliced Carrots
Tater Tots
Fruit Cup
Fresh Bananas
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, Oct. 28
Chicken Tenders
Hamburger Steak with Gravy
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Brownies
Friday, Oct. 29
Cheeseburger
Corn Dog Nuggets
Spicy Potato Wedges
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Fresh Orange Smiles
Chocolate Chip Cookie
New Albany Middle School
Monday, Oct. 25
Cheeseburger
Corn Dog
Spicy Potato Wedges
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Fresh Orange Smiles
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese Wrap
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Green Beans
Mixed Berries
Vanilla Pudding
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Chili with Grilled Cheese
Stromboli Supreme
Chef Salad
Italian Sliced Carrots
Tater Tots
Fruit Cup
Fresh Bananas
Frozen Fruit Cup
Thursday, Oct. 28
Chicken Tenders
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Brownies
Friday, Oct. 29
Cheese Pizza
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Creamy Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Sugar cookie
New Albany High School
Monday, Oct. 25
Cheeseburger
Corn Dog
Spicy Potato Wedges
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Fresh Orange Smiles
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese Wrap
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Green Beans
Mixed Berries
Vanilla Pudding
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Stromboli Supreme
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Italian Sliced Carrots
Tater Tots
Fruit Cup
Fresh Bananas
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Thursday, Oct. 28
Chicken Tenders
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Seasoned Green Beans
Chilled Pear Halves
Brownies
Friday, Oct. 29
Cheese Pizza
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffin
Creamy Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Sugar Cookie
(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and One-Percent Milk are available with all meals)
Union County Schools Breakfast
Monday, Oct. 25
Mini Pancakes
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit Cocktail
Fruit Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Bacon Biscuit
Mini Cinnis Buns
Yogurt and Graham Cracker
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 28
Sausage Pancake/Stick
Mini Cinnis Buns
Yogurt and Graham Cracker
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice & Milk
Friday, Oct. 29
Sausage Biscuit
Toaster Pastry
Assorted Cereal
Fruit Cup
Fruit Juice and Milk
Union County Schools Lunch
Monday, Oct. 25
BBQ Sandwich
Beef Tacos
Whole Kernel Corn
Refried Beans
Pineapple Tidbits
Fruit Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Stromboli
Meatball Sub
Sweet Peas
Tossed Salad
Fresh Fruit
Jell-O
Fruit Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Potato Soup/Grill Cheese
Corndog
Veggies with Dip
Chips
Fresh Fruit
Banana Pudding
Fruit Juice and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 28
Chicken Tenders
Meatloaf
Sweet Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Juice and Milk
Friday, Oct. 29
Managers Spooky Special