Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Oct. 3
French Toast Sticks
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Cheese Toast
Donuts
Hot Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Oct. 6
Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Applesauce
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Oct. 7
Chicken Biscuit
Breakfast Pastry
String Cheese
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Oct. 3
Hamburger
Meatball Hoagie
Tossed Salad
French Fry
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Meatloaf
Country Fried Steak
Whole Kernel Corn
Purple Hull Peas
Cornbread/Roll
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Spaghetti
Pizza
Broccoli
Tossed Salad
Garlic Bread
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Oct. 6
Chicken Tender
Steak Finger
Mashed Potato
Green Beans
Roll
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Oct. 7
BBQ Sandwich
Pig in a Blanket
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
New Albany Elementary School lunch
Monday, Oct. 3
Bacon Cheeseburger
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Potato Rounds
Green Peas
Fruit Juice, Assort
Peaches
Fat-Free Chocolate Milk
Low Fat White Milk
Strawberry Gelatin
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Hot Dog WG
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Baked Spicy Fries
Tex-Mex Style Beans
Fresh Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit Juice
Fat-Free Chocolate Milk
Low Fat White Milk
Cereal Rice Treat Bar
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Hamburger Pie/Tots
Enriched Roll
Bread/Mozzarella Cheese
Yam Patties
Black-Eyed Peas
Broccoli Florets w/Dip
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
Fat-Free Chocolate Milk
Low Fat White Milk
Chocolate Pudding
Thursday, Oct. 6
Baked Chicken Nuggets
Enriched Roll
Turkey and Cheese/Bun
Mashed Potatoes w/Cheese
Cut Green Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Fat-Free Chocolate Milk
Low Fat White Milk
BBQ Sauce
Honey Mustard Sauce
Frozen Fruit Juice Cup
Friday, Oct. 7
Pepperoni Pizza Wedge
Ham and Cheese on Hoagie
Pinto Beans
Mixed Vegetables
Chilled Peach Slices
Assorted Fruit Juice
Fat-Free Chocolate Milk
Low Fat White Milk
Brownies
New Albany Middle School lunch
Monday, Oct. 3
Bacon Cheeseburger
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Baked Potato Rounds
Green Peas
Assorted Fruit Juice
Peaches
MILK - Variety
Strawberry Gelatin
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Hot Dog
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Baked Spicy Fries
Spice Blend Baked Beans
Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Cereal Rice Treat Bar
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Hamburger Pie/Tots
Enriched Roll
Turkey and Cheese Hoagie
Chef Salad
Yam Patties
Black-Eyed Peas
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Brownies
Thursday, Oct. 6
Baked Chicken Nuggets
Enriched Roll
Turkey and Cheese/Bun
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes w/Cheese
Cut Green Beans
Fruit Cocktail
BBQ Sauce
Honey Mustard Sauce
MILK - Variety
Frozen Fruit Juice Cup
Friday, Oct. 7
Pepperoni Pizza Wedge
Ham and Cheese on Hoagie
Yogurt Parfait
Pinto Beans
Mixed Vegetables
Chilled Peach Slices
Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Assorted Pudding Cups
New Albany High School menu
Monday, Oct. 3
Bacon Cheeseburger
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Baked Potato Rounds
Green Peas
Assorted Fruit Juice
Peaches
MILK - Variety
Strawberry Gelatin
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Hot Dog
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Baked Spicy Fries
Spice Blend Baked Beans
Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Cereal Rice Treat Bar
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Hamburger Pie/Tots
Enriched Roll
Turkey and Cheese Hoagie
Chef Salad
Yam Patties
Black-Eyed Peas
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Brownies
Thursday, Oct. 6
Baked Chicken Nuggets
Enriched Roll
Turkey and Cheese/Bun
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes w/Cheese
Cut Green Beans
Fruit Cocktail
BBQ Sauce
Honey Mustard Sauce
MILK - Variety
Frozen Fruit Juice Cup
Friday, Oct. 7
Pepperoni Pizza Wedge
Ham and Cheese on Hoagie
Yogurt Parfait
Pinto Beans
Mixed Vegetables
Chilled Peach Slices
Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit Juice
MILK - Variety
Assorted Pudding Cups
