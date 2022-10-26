A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Oct. 31
French Toast Sticks
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Cheese Toast
Donuts
Hot Cereal
Fruit of Day
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Thursday, Nov. 3
Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinni/Roll
Applesauce
Friday, Nov. 4
Chicken Biscuit
Breakfast Pastry
String Cheese
Fruit of the Day
Union County Schools lunch
Pizza
Rib Patty Sand.
Tossed Salad
Glazed Carrots
Halloween Treat
Vegetable Soup
w/ Sandwich
Hot Dog
Veggies w/ Dip
French Fry
Manager’s Choice
Chicken Nugget
HB Steak w/ Gravy
Cream Potatoes
Green Beans
Roll
Choc. Chip Cookie
Chicken Sandwich
Fish Nugget
Baked Beans
Potato Wedges
New Albany school menus were unavailable at presstime
lynn.west@journalinc.com
