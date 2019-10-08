New Albany 

Elementary School

 

Monday, Oct. 14

Holiday

 

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Professional Development, No students

 

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Cheesy Breadsticks, w/Marinara Sauce, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Cheesy Broccoli, Oven Baked Fries, Fresh Orange Smiles, Assorted Fruit Juices, Chocolate Pudding, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

 

Thursday, Oct. 17

Chicken Tenders, Country Fried Steak, Lima Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Chilled Peaches, Assorted Fruit Juices, Jell-O, Biscuit, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

 

Friday, Oct. 18

Ham and Cheese Sub, Sloppy Joe on Bun, Confetti Coleslaw, Criss Cut Sweet Potatoes, Applesauce, Assorted Fruit Juices, Jell-O, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

 

New Albany 

Middle School

 

Monday, Oct. 14

Holiday

 

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Professional Development, No students

 

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Chicken Patty Sandwich, Ham/Cheese on Hoagie, Criss Cut Sweet Potatoes, Black-Eyed Peas, Seasonal Fresh Fruit, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

 

Thursday, Oct. 17

Bacon Burger, Turkey/Cheese on Hoagie, Oven Baked Fries, Southern Mustard Greens, Seasonal Fresh Fruit, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

 

Friday, Oct. 18

Pizza, Variety, Ham/Cheese on Hoagie, Yogurt and Fruit Parfait, w/muffin, Whole Kernel Corn, Mixed Vegetables, Seasonal Fresh Fruit, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

 

New Albany 

High School

 

Monday, Oct. 14

Holiday

 

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Professional Development, No students

 

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Cheeseburger, Ham/Cheese Sub w/chips, Oven Baked Fries, Glazed Carrots, Seasonal Fresh Fruit, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juice, Rice Krispie Bar, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

 

Thursday, Oct. 17

Chicken Nuggets, Ham/Cheese Sub w/chips, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Fresh Fruit, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juice, Yeast Roll, Brownie, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

 

Friday, Oct. 18

Pizza, Variety, Yogurt and Fruit Parfait, w/muffin, Ham and Cheese Sub w/chips, Whole Kernel Corn, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit Cup, Seasonal Fresh Fruit, Assorted Fruit Juice, Carnival Cookie, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

 

 

County schools 

breakfast

 

Monday, Oct. 14

Fall Break

 

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Fall Break, Staff Development

 

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Sausage Biscuit, Scrambled Egg, Cereal, Yogurt, Graham Crackers, Fruit Cup, Fruit Juice and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 17

Sausage Pancake on Stick, Breakfast Breads, Donuts, Cereal, Chilled Peach Slices, Fresh Fruit, Fruit Juice and Milk

 

Friday, Oct. 18

Sausage Biscuit, Breakfast Bread, Cereal, Yogurt, Graham Crackers, Fresh Fruit, Fruit Juice and Milk

 

County schools lunch

 

Monday, Oct. 14

Fall Break

 

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Fall Break, Staff Development

 

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Cheeseburger, Chili Dog, Baked Potato Wedges, BBQ Pork N Beans, Burger Fixin’s, Fresh Apple, Fruit Cup, Strawberry Cake, Fruit Juice and Milk

 

Thursday, Oct. 17

Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Sweet Roll, Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fruit Juice and Milk

 

Friday, Oct. 18

Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Turkey and Cheese Hoagie, Sweet Potato Fries, Whole Kernel Corn, Fruit Cocktail, Frozen Fruit Juice, Fruit Juice and Milk

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus