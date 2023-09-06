A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
New Albany Elementary School lunch
Monday, Sept. 11
Corn Dog
Cheeseburger
Tater Tots
Sliced Carrots
Chilled Pear Cup
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Pudding
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Mexican Burrito
Chicken Fajita
Mexican Rice
Side Salad w/Dressing
Refried Beans
Tropical Fruit Cup
Frozen Fruit Cup
Wednesday, Sept. 13
BBQ Nachos
Breaded Cheese Sticks
Marinara Sauce
Baked Beans
Steamed Broccoli
Fruit Cup
Fresh Apple
Strawberry Gelatin
Thursday, Sept. 14
Chicken Tenders
Sweet Roll
Turkey and Cheese Hoagie
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Green Beans
Fresh Orange
Sliced Peaches
Ice Cream Cup
Friday, Sept. 15
Pizza
Ham and Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Whole Kernel Corn
Strawberry Cup
New Albany Middle and High School lunch
Asst. Pudding
Turkey and Cheese/ w Chips
Chef Salad
Fruit Cocktail
Turkey and Cheese w/Chips
Ham and Cheese/Chips
Parfait
Frozen fruit Cup
Union County Schools breakfast
Mini Cinni/Roll
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit
Juice/Milk
Breakfast Pizza
Donuts
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Sausage Biscuit
Cereal Bar
Applesauce
Bacon Biscuit
Fruit of the Day
Union County Schools lunch
Chicken Salad Croisant
Tossed Salad
Glazed Carrots
Milk Variety
Banana Pudding
Spaghetti
Hamburger Steak
Garlic Toast
Managers Choice
Chicken Tender/ Waffles
Chef Salad/Crackers
Cream Potatoes
Veggie/Dip
Brownies
Hot Dogs
Coleslaw
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Currently in New Albany
