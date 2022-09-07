Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Sept. 12
French Toast Sticks
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Cheese Toast
Donuts
Hot Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Sept. 15
Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Applesauce
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Sept. 16
Chicken Biscuit
Breakfast Pastry
String Cheese
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Sept. 12
Pizza
Turkey and Cheese Wrap
Whole Kernel Corn
English Peas
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Fish Sandwich
Hot Dog
Creamy Coleslaw
Sweet Potato Fry
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Cookie
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Chicken Sandwich
American Sub
Sandwich Trimmings
Veggie w/Dip
Chips
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Sept. 15
Chicken Nuggets
Chef Salad
Cream Potatoes
Green Bean
Roll
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Sept. 16
Hamburger w/Trimmings
Corndog
French Fry
Baked Beans
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
New Albany Elementary School lunch
Monday, Sept. 12
Bacon Cheeseburger
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Baked Potato Rounds
Green Peas
Assorted Fruit Juice
Peaches
Milk, Fat Free Chocolate 1/2 pint
Milk, Low Fat White 1/2 pint
Strawberry Gelatin
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Beef Taco w/Soft Shell
Chicken BRD Cutlet Sandwich
Refried Beans
Carrot Raisin Salad
Brown Rice
Salsa Portion
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk, Fat Free Chocolate 1/2 pint
Milk, Low Fat White 1/2 pint
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Chili Cheese Corn Chips
Fruit and Yogurt Salad
Baked Straight Fries
Tomatoes and Carrots w/Dip
Applesauce,
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk, Fat Free Chocolate 1/2 pint
Milk, Low Fat White 1/2 pint
Vanilla Pudding
Thursday, Sept. 15
Breaded Chicken Tenders
Enriched Roll
Turkey and Cheese /Bun
Mashed Potatoes w/Cheese
Cut Green Beans
Peaches
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk, Fat Free Chocolate 1/2 pint
Milk, Low Fat White 1/2 pint
Sugar Cookie
Friday, Sept. 16
Pizza, French Bread, Cheese
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Creamy Coleslaw
Corn
Celery Sticks with Dip
Fresh Strawberries
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk, Fat Free Chocolate 1/2 pint
Milk, Low Fat White 1/2 pint
Fruit Juice Frozen Cup
New Albany Middle School and High School lunch
Monday, Sept. 12
Bacon Cheeseburger
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Baked Potato Rounds
Green Peas
Assorted Fruit Juice
Peaches
Milk - Variety
Strawberry Gelatin
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Beef Taco w/Soft Shell
Turkey and Cheese Hoagie
Chef Salad
Saltine Crackers
Brown Rice
Refried Beans
Carrot Raisin Salad
Salsa Portion
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Turkey and Cheese Hoagie
Fruit and Yogurt Salad
Baked Straight Fries
Tomatoes and Carrots w/Dip
Fresh Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Vanilla Pudding
Thursday, Sept. 15
Breaded Chicken Tenders
Enriched Roll
Turkey and Cheese /Bun
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes w/Cheese
Cut Green Beans
Peaches
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Sugar Cookie
Friday. Sept. 16
Pizza, French Bread, Cheese
Yogurt Parfait,
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Creamy Coleslaw
Whole Kernel Corn
Celery Sticks with Dip
Fresh Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Fruit Juice Frozen Cup
