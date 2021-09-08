New Albany Elementary School

Monday, Sept. 13

Stuffed Crust Pizza

Chicken Spaghetti

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Texas Toast

Mixed Berries

Vanilla Pudding

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Chicken Chunks with Honey BBQ

Southern Biscuit

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Spicy Potato Wedges

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Bananas

Fruited Gelatin

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Cheeseburger

Corn Dog,

Criss Cut Sweet Potatoes

Corn on the Cob

Fresh Apples

Carnival Cookie

Thursday, Sept. 16

Chicken Tenders

Hamburger Steak with Gravy

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Sept. 17

BBQ Rib Sandwich

Hot Dogs

Creamy Coleslaw

Baked Beans

Chilled Peach Slices

Chocolate Chip Cookie

New Albany Middle School

Monday, Sept. 13

Cheeseburger

Ham and Cheese on Bun

Spicy Fries

Green Beans

Fruit Cocktail

Rice Krispie Bars

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Beefy Nachos Grande

Turkey and Cheese Wrap

Refried Beans

Mexicali Corn

Fresh Bananas

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Saltine Crackers

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Mandarin Chicken with Rice

Ham and Cheese on Hoagie

Yeast Roll

California Veggies

Southern Turnip Greens

Fruit Cup

Assorted Muffin Loaves

Thursday, Sept. 16

Chicken Tenders

Chef Salad

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Friday, Sept. 17

Stuffed Crust Pizza

Ham and Cheese on Bun

Whole Kernel Corn

Union County Schools menu for Sept. 13-17

 

Breakfast

Monday, Sept. 13

Mini Pancakes

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Juice & Milk       

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Bacon Biscuit

Mini Cinnis Buns

Yogurt & Graham Cracker

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice & Milk

                 

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Sausage Biscuit

Scrambled Egg

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice & Milk       

Thursday, Sept. 16

Sausage Pancake/Stick

Breakfast Bread

Yogurt & Graham Cracker

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice & Milk

                 

Friday, Sept. 17

Sausage Biscuit

Toaster Pastry

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice & Milk

Lunch

Monday, Sept. 13

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Corndog

Tater Tots

Tossed Salad

Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Juice & Milk

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Spaghetti

Pizza

Garlic Bread

Whole Kernel Corn

Tossed Salad

 Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice & Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Uncrustable

Chips

Fresh Fruit

Rice Krispy Treat

Fruit Juice & Milk

(Sack Lunch Dismiss @ 12)

                 

Thursday, Sept. 16

Chicken Tenders

Pork Roast

Sweet Roll

Macaroni & Cheese

Green Beans

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice & Milk

                 

Friday, Sept. 17

Cheeseburger/Trimmings

Steak Fingers

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Baked Beans

Fresh Apple

Fruit Juice & Milk

