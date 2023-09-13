A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Sept. 18
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Sept. 19
French Toast Stick
Powdered Donuts
Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Sausage Biscuit
Thursday, Sept. 21
Pancake Stick
Fruit Parfait
Asst. Cereal
Fruit Cup
Friday, Sept. 22
Biscuit and Gravy
Pop Tart/Cheese
Union County Schools lunch
Cheese Sticks (2)
Chicken Philly
Glazed Carrots
Veggies/Dip
Fruit
Milk Variety
Stromboli
Corn Dog Nuggets
Tossed Salad
Whole Kernel Corn
Turkey Wrap
Ham and Cheese/Bun
Chips
Tropical Slush
Tater Tots
Chicken Nuggets
Ranch Chicken Salad
Cream Potatoes
Green Beans
Roll
Fruit of the Day
Chicken Sand.
Pig in a Blanket
Sweet Potato Fry
Baked Beans
Chocolate Chip Cookie
New Albany Elementary School lunch
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Hamburger
Spicy Fries
Italian Carrots
Sliced Peaches
Fruit Juice
Milk
Assorted Pudding
Meatloaf
Beef-A-Roni
Sweet Roll
Yam Patty
Broccoli w/Cheese
Fresh Apple
Tropical Fruit
Frozen Fruit Cup
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
Fresh Banana
Rice Krispie Treat
Chicken-N-Waffles
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Mashed Potatoes
Gravy
Fresh Orange
Strawberry Cup
Pudding
Syrup
Pizza
Ham and Cheese
Mixed Vegetables
Chilled Peach Slices
Pear Cup
New Albany Middle and High School lunch
Cheeseburger
Chef Salad
Ham and Cheese w/Chips
Tropical Fruit Cup
Turkey and Cheese w/Chips
Chef Salad
Orange Cup
Ham and Cheese/Chips
Parfait
