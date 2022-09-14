Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Sept. 19
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Bacon Biscuit
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Sept. 22
Mini Waffles
Breakfast Bread
Yogurt w/ Gram
Fruit Cup
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Sept. 23
Sausage Biscuit
Donuts
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Sept. 19
Pizza
Chicken Salad w/Crackers
Tossed Salad
Glazed Carrots
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Beef Tacos
Chicken Quesadilla
Salsa/Chips
Refried Beans
Whole Kernel Corn
Fruit Cup
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Sept. 21
BBQ Sandwich
Pig in a Blanket
Baked Beans
Coleslaw
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Pudding Cup
Thursday, Sept. 22
Chicken Tender
John Wayne Casserole
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Rolls
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Sept. 23
Cheeseburger
Sloppy Joe
Potato Wedge
Veggie w/Dip
Chip
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
New Albany Elementary School lunch
Monday, Sept. 19
Hamburger
Turkey and Cheese/Bun
Baked Spicy Fries
Dried Lima Beans
Peaches
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Cheesy Chicken Over Rice
Corn Dog Nuggets
Glazed Carrots
Corn on Cob
Fresh Oranges
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Beef Ravioli
Whole Wheat Roll
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Baked Potato Rounds
Carrot/Peppers/Broccoli
Strawberries
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Banana Pudding
Thursday, Sept. 22
Baked Chicken Nuggets
Enriched Roll
Chicken Tenders Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Homemade Brown Gravy
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Fresh Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Chocolate Pudding
Friday, Sept. 23
Whole Grain Pizza with Sausage and Cheese
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Whole Kernel Corn
Fresh Fruit Cup
Frozen Fruit Juice Cup
Milk - Variety
Cereal Rice Treat Bar
New Albany Middle School and High School lunch
Monday, Sept. 19
Hamburger
Turkey and Cheese/Bun
Baked Spicy Fries
Dried Lima Beans
Peaches
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Cheesy Chicken Over Rice
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Chef Salad
Saltine Crackers
Glazed Carrots
Corn on Cob
Fresh Oranges
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Corn Dog Nuggets
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Chef Salad
Saltine Crackers
Spice Blend Baked Beans
Baked Potato Rounds
Strawberries
Fresh Apple
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Banana Pudding
Thursday, Sept. 22
Baked Chicken Nuggets
Enriched Roll
Turkey and Cheese Hoagie
Chicken Tenders Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Homemade Brown Gravy
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Fresh Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Cereal Rice Treat Bar
Friday, Sept. 23
Whole Grain Pizza with Sausage and Cheese
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Yogurt Parfait
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Whole Kernel Corn
Fresh Fruit Cup
Frozen Fruit Juice Cup
Milk - Variety
Assorted Pudding Cups
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.