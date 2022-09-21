New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Sept. 26
Cheeseburger
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Baked Spicy Fries
Dry Black-Eyed Peas
Fresh Oranges
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Assorted Gelatin w/Topping
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Chicken Parmesan
Enriched Roll
Baked Chicken Patty Sandwich
Green Peas
Whole Kernel Corn
Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Southern Mud
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Cornbread
Southern Turnip Greens
Carrot Raisin Salad
Fresh Apple
Applesauce
Fruit Juice,
Milk - Variety
Cinnamon Roll
Thursday, Sept. 29
Breaded Chicken Tenders
Roll
Meatballs, Marinara/Hoagie
Mashed Potatoes
Savory Green Beans
Peaches,
Fruit Juice, Assorted
Milk - Variety
Ice Cream Variety
Friday, Sept. 30
Mexican Pizza
Mexican Burrito
Fiesta Brown Rice
Au Gratin Potatoes
Mixed Vegetables
Fresh Apple
Mandarin Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Frozen Fruit Juice Cup
New Albany Middle School and High School
Monday, Sept. 26
Cheeseburger
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Baked Spicy Fries
Dry Black-Eyed Peas
Fresh Oranges
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Assorted Gelatin w/Topping
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Chicken Parmesan
Enriched Roll
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Chef Salad
Green Peas
Whole Kernel Corn
Strawberries
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Cinnamon Roll
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Garlic Toast
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Chef Salad
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Savory Green Beans
Carrot Raisin Salad
Applesauce
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Southern Mud
Thursday, Sept. 29
Breaded Chicken Tenders
Enriched Roll
Meatballs, Marinara/Hoagie
Chef Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Canned Green Peas
Peaches
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Ice Cream Variety
Friday, Sept. 30
Mexican Pizza
Mexican Burrito
Yogurt Parfait
Fiesta Brown Rice
Whole Kernel Corn
Mixed Vegetables
Fresh Apple
Mandarin Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit Juice
Milk - Variety
Frozen Fruit Juice Cup
Union County Schools breakfast
Monday, Sept. 26
French Toast Sticks
Breakfast Bread
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Cheese Toast
Donuts
Hot Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Sept. 29
Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinni/Roll
Assorted Cereal
Applesauce
Juice/Milk Variety
Friday, Sept. 30
Chicken Biscuit
Breakfast Pastry
String Cheese
Assorted Cereal
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Union County Schools lunch
Monday, Sept. 26
Pizza
Rib Patty Sandwich
Tossed Salad
Quick Baked Potato
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Cheesy Chicken/Rice
Hamburger Steak w/Gravy
Steamed Broccoli
Glazed Carrot
Garlic Bread
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Fish Nugget
Corn Dog Nugget
Sweet Potato Fry
Creamy Coleslaw
Hush Puppy
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Thursday, Sept. 29
Chicken Nugget
Chef Salad
Cream Potatoes
Green Beans
Roll
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Choc. Chip Cookie
Friday, Sept. 30
Chicken Sandwich
Ham/Cheese Sub
Baked Beans
Potato Wedges
Fruit of the Day
Juice/Milk Variety
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.