 New Albany Elementary School

 

Monday, Sept. 27

Mandarin Chicken with Rice

Texas Toast

Mexican Pizza

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Green Beans

Mixed Berries

Vanilla Pudding

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Macaroni and Cheese with Ham Slice

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Southern Turnip Greens

Black-Eyed Peas

Cornbread

Fresh Bananas

Strawberry Gelatin

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Cheeseburger

Boneless Buffalo Hot Wings

French Fries

Creamy Coleslaw

Fruit Cup

Fresh Orange Smiles

Ranch Dressing

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Thursday, Sept. 30

Chicken Tenders

Hamburger Steak with Gravy

Yeast roll

Mashed Potatoes

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Brownies

Friday, Oct. 1

Chili Cheese Fritos

Steak Fingers

Biscuit

Spicy Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Applesauce

Ice Cream Cup Variety

(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and Fat-Free Milk available with every meal)

New Albany Middle School

Monday Sept. 27

Chicken Patty Sandwich (Regular or Spicy)

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

French Fries

Green Peas

Pineapple Tidbits

Rice Krispie Bar

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Bacon Burger

Turkey and Cheese Wrap

Spicy Potato Wedges

Italian Sliced Carrots

Fresh Bananas

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Chicken Fajitas with Tortilla

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Mexicali Corn

Pinto Beans

Chilled Peach Slices

Brownies

Thursday, Sept. 30

Chicken Tenders

Chef Salad

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Oct. 1

Individual Pepperoni Pizza

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait with Muffins

Tater Tots

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Apples

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and Fat-Free Milk available with every meal)

New Albany High School

Monday, Sept. 27

Chicken Patty Sandwich (Regular or Spicy)

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

French Fries

Green Peas

Fruit Cup

Pineapple Tidbits

Rice Krispie Bar

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Bacon Burger

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Spicy Potato Wedges

Italian Sliced Carrots

Fresh Bananas

Fruit Cup

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Saltine Crackers

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Chicken Fajita with Chips

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mexicali Corn

Pinto Beans

Chilled Peach Slices

Fruit Cup

Brownies

Thursday, Sept. 30

Chicken Tenders

Yeast Roll

Chef Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Seasoned Green Beans

Chilled Pear Halves

Ice Cream Cup Variety

Friday, Oct. 1

Individual Pepperoni Pizza

Hot Dogs

Tater Tots

Cheesy Broccoli

Fresh Apples

Fruit Cup

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and Fat-Free Milk available with every meal)

Union County Schools

Breakfast

Monday, Sept. 27

Mini Pancakes

Breakfast Bread

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Juice & Milk       

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Bacon Biscuit

Mini Cinnis Buns

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice & Milk

                                                                      

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Sausage Biscuit

Scrambled Egg

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice & Milk                                                

Thursday Sept. 30

Sausage Pancake/Stick

Breakfast Bread

Yogurt & Graham Cracker

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice & Milk

                                                             

Friday, Oct 1

Sausage Biscuit

Toaster Pastry

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice & Milk

Lunch

Monday, Sept. 27

BBQ Nachos

Grill Chicken Sandwich

Creamy Coleslaw

Baked Beans

Pineapple Tidbits

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fruit Juice & Milk       

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Chicken Philly

Meatball Sub

Chips

Veggies w/ Dip

Fresh Fruit

Pudding Cup

Fruit Juice & Milk        

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Cheesy Chicken /Rice

Corndog

Sweet Roll

Glazed Carrots

Tossed Salad

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice & Milk                                               

Thursday, Sept. 30

Chicken Tenders

Hamburger Steak

Sweet Roll

Mashed Potatoes/Gravy

Green Beans

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice & Milk

           

Friday, Oct. 1

Cheeseburger/Trim

Pigs In A Blanket

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Corn on the Cob

Fresh Apple

Fruit Juice & Milk

