New Albany Elementary School

 

Monday, Sept. 20

Hamburger Pie with Tater Tots

Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce

Southern Biscuit

Criss Cut Sweet Potatoes

Cheesy Broccoli

Apple Sauce

Chocolate Pudding

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla

Chicken Fajitas

Whole Kernel Corn

Refried Beans

Strawberry Gelatin

Fresh Apples

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

Texas Toast

Hamburger with Trimmings

Spicy Fries

Tossed Salad with Dressing

Fruit Cocktail

Sugar Cookie

Thursday, Sept. 23

Chicken Tenders

Country Fried Steak

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Lima Beans

Mixed Berries

Vanilla Pudding

Friday, Sept. 24

Stromboli Supreme

Corn Dog Nuggets

Spicy Potato Wedges

Baby Carrots with Dressing

Fresh Orange Smiles

Frozen Fruit Juice Cups

Chocolate Chip Cookie

New Albany Middle School

 

Monday, Sept. 20

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Texas Toast

Ham and Cheese Subs with Chips

Green Peas

Criss Cut Sweet Potatoes

Blushing Chilled Pears

Assorted Fruit Juices

Rice Krispie Bars

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Chicken Chunks with Honey BBQ

BBQ Chicken Chunks

Yeast Roll

Chef Salad

Baked Beans

Spicy Fries

Fresh Apples

Strawberry Gelatin

Wednesday Sept. 22

Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mexicali Corn

Refried Beans

Fruit Cup

Sugar Cookie

Thursday, Sept. 23

Chicken Tenders

Chef Salad

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Lima Beans

Mixes Berries

Vanilla Pudding

Friday, Sept. 24

Stuffed Crust Pizza

Ham and Cheese on Bun

Whole Kernel Corn

Italian Sliced Carrots

Chilled Peach Slices

Assorted Fruit Juices

Carnival Cookie

New Albany High School

 

Monday Sept. 20

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

Texas Toast

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Green Peas

Criss Cut Sweet Potatoes

Fruit Cup

Blushing Chilled Pears

Assorted Fruit Juice

Rice Krispie Bars

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla

Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips

Chef Salad

Mexicali Corn

Refried Beans

Fruit Cup

Fresh Oranges

Sugar Cookie

Saltine Crackers

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Chicken Chunks with Honey BBW

BBQ Chicken Chunks

Yeast Roll

Chef Salad

Baked Beans

Spicy Fries

Fruit Cup

Fresh Apples

Strawberry Gelatin

Thursday, Sept. 23

Chicken Tenders

Chef Salad

Yeast Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Lima Beans

Mixed Berries

Fruit Cup

Assorted Fruit Cup

Vanilla Pudding

Friday, Sept. 24

Stuffed Crust Pizza

Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips

Whole Kernel Corn

Italian slices Carrots

Fruit Cup

Chilled Peach Slices

Carnival Cookie

(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and Fat-Free Milk available at every meal)

Union County Schools

 

Breakfast

 

Monday, Sept. 20

Breakfast Pizza

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cocktail

Tuesday, Sept. 21

French Toast Sticks

Breakfast Bread

Yogurt and Graham Cracker

Fruit Cup

                                                 

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Sausage Biscuit

Scrambled Egg

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Thursday, Sept. 23

Sausage Pancake on a Stick

Mini Cinnis Buns

Yogurt and Graham Cracker

Fresh Fruit

                                                  

Friday, Sept. 24

Chicken Biscuit

Toaster Pastry

Assorted Cereals

Fruit Cup

Lunch

                           

Monday, Sept. 20

Pizza

BBQ Rib Sandwich

Whole Kernel Corn

Tossed Salad

Fresh Fruit

                                               

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Boneless Wings

Hot Dog

French Fries

Baby Carrots with Dip

Jell-O

Fresh Fruit

                                             

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Chicken Nacho

Hot Ham and Cheese

Refried Beans

Chips with Sandwich

Tossed Salad

Fresh Fruit

                                               

Thursday, Sept. 23

Chicken Nuggets

Chef Salad

Sweet Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Fresh Fruit Cup

Friday, Sept. 24

Hamburger with Trimmings

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Tater Tots

Baked Beans

Fresh Fruit

Ice Cream

(Fruit Juice and Milk available with every meal)

