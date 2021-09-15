School menus for Sept. 20-24
New Albany Elementary School
Monday, Sept. 20
Hamburger Pie with Tater Tots
Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce
Southern Biscuit
Criss Cut Sweet Potatoes
Cheesy Broccoli
Apple Sauce
Chocolate Pudding
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla
Chicken Fajitas
Whole Kernel Corn
Refried Beans
Strawberry Gelatin
Fresh Apples
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Texas Toast
Hamburger with Trimmings
Spicy Fries
Tossed Salad with Dressing
Fruit Cocktail
Sugar Cookie
Thursday, Sept. 23
Chicken Tenders
Country Fried Steak
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Lima Beans
Mixed Berries
Vanilla Pudding
Friday, Sept. 24
Stromboli Supreme
Corn Dog Nuggets
Spicy Potato Wedges
Baby Carrots with Dressing
Fresh Orange Smiles
Frozen Fruit Juice Cups
Chocolate Chip Cookie
New Albany Middle School
Monday, Sept. 20
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese Subs with Chips
Green Peas
Criss Cut Sweet Potatoes
Blushing Chilled Pears
Assorted Fruit Juices
Rice Krispie Bars
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Chicken Chunks with Honey BBQ
BBQ Chicken Chunks
Yeast Roll
Chef Salad
Baked Beans
Spicy Fries
Fresh Apples
Strawberry Gelatin
Wednesday Sept. 22
Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mexicali Corn
Refried Beans
Fruit Cup
Sugar Cookie
Thursday, Sept. 23
Chicken Tenders
Chef Salad
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Lima Beans
Mixes Berries
Vanilla Pudding
Friday, Sept. 24
Stuffed Crust Pizza
Ham and Cheese on Bun
Whole Kernel Corn
Italian Sliced Carrots
Chilled Peach Slices
Assorted Fruit Juices
Carnival Cookie
New Albany High School
Monday Sept. 20
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Texas Toast
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Green Peas
Criss Cut Sweet Potatoes
Fruit Cup
Blushing Chilled Pears
Assorted Fruit Juice
Rice Krispie Bars
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla
Turkey and Cheese Sub with Chips
Chef Salad
Mexicali Corn
Refried Beans
Fruit Cup
Fresh Oranges
Sugar Cookie
Saltine Crackers
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Chicken Chunks with Honey BBW
BBQ Chicken Chunks
Yeast Roll
Chef Salad
Baked Beans
Spicy Fries
Fruit Cup
Fresh Apples
Strawberry Gelatin
Thursday, Sept. 23
Chicken Tenders
Chef Salad
Yeast Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Lima Beans
Mixed Berries
Fruit Cup
Assorted Fruit Cup
Vanilla Pudding
Friday, Sept. 24
Stuffed Crust Pizza
Ham and Cheese Sub with Chips
Whole Kernel Corn
Italian slices Carrots
Fruit Cup
Chilled Peach Slices
Carnival Cookie
(Assorted Fruit Juices, Fat-Free Chocolate Milk and Fat-Free Milk available at every meal)
Union County Schools
Breakfast
Monday, Sept. 20
Breakfast Pizza
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Assorted Cereal
Fruit Cocktail
Tuesday, Sept. 21
French Toast Sticks
Breakfast Bread
Yogurt and Graham Cracker
Fruit Cup
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Sausage Biscuit
Scrambled Egg
Assorted Cereal
Fresh Fruit
Thursday, Sept. 23
Sausage Pancake on a Stick
Mini Cinnis Buns
Yogurt and Graham Cracker
Fresh Fruit
Friday, Sept. 24
Chicken Biscuit
Toaster Pastry
Assorted Cereals
Fruit Cup
Lunch
Monday, Sept. 20
Pizza
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Whole Kernel Corn
Tossed Salad
Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Boneless Wings
Hot Dog
French Fries
Baby Carrots with Dip
Jell-O
Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Chicken Nacho
Hot Ham and Cheese
Refried Beans
Chips with Sandwich
Tossed Salad
Fresh Fruit
Thursday, Sept. 23
Chicken Nuggets
Chef Salad
Sweet Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Fresh Fruit Cup
Friday, Sept. 24
Hamburger with Trimmings
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Tater Tots
Baked Beans
Fresh Fruit
Ice Cream
(Fruit Juice and Milk available with every meal)