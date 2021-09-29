School menus Lynn West Lynn West Author email Sep 29, 2021 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School menus for Oct. 4-8 Union County Schools Breakfast Monday, Oct. 4Breakfast PizzaHam and Cheese CroissantAssorted CerealFruit CocktailFruit Juice and Milk Tuesday, Oct. 5French Toast SticksBreakfast BreadYogurt and Graham CrackerFruit CupFruit Juice and Milk Wednesday, Oct. 6Sausage BiscuitScrambled EggAssorted CerealFresh FruitFruit Juice and MilkThursday, Oct. 7Sausage Pancake/StickBreakfast BreadYogurt and Graham CrackerFresh FruitFruit Juice and MilkFriday, Oct. 8Chicken BiscuitToaster PastryAssorted CerealsFruit CupFruit Juice and MilkLunchMonday, Oct. 4Grilled Chicken SandwichPizzaCornTater TotsPineapple TidbitsFruit Juice and Milk Tuesday, Oct. 5BBQ Pork SandwichJohn Wayne CasseroleBaked BeansCreamy ColeslawChilled Peach SlicesIce Cream CupFruit Juice and Milk Wednesday, Oct. 6Vegetable Soup/Grilled CheeseHot DogVeggies w/ DipChipsFresh BananaChocolate Chip CookieFruit Juice and MilkThursday, Oct. 7Chicken TendersChef SaladSweet RollMashed PotatoesGreen BeansFresh AppleFruit Juice and Milk Friday, Oct. 8Hamburger/TrimFish NuggetsPotato WedgesTossed SaladHush PuppyDiced Pear CupFruit Juice and Milk lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fruit Juice Milk Gastronomy Food Catering Fruit Cup Breakfast Graham Cracker Pizza Potato Lynn West Author email Follow Lynn West Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 70° Cloudy Oxford, MS (38655) Today Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.. Tonight Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Updated: September 29, 2021 @ 9:57 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany ICC to give high school seniors college preview 22 min ago New Albany UM ranks top in state for getting a job after graduation 22 min ago New Albany New Stage celebrates next act with Little Shop of Horrors 22 min ago New Albany Students study leaf biology 22 min ago New Albany USDA-NRCS in Mississippi announces environmental quality incentives program sign-up 22 min ago New Albany Friends of Tishomingo to offer nature trail hikes in October 22 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists