School menus for Oct. 4-8

 

Union County Schools

 

Breakfast

 

Monday, Oct. 4

Breakfast Pizza

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Assorted Cereal

Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Juice and Milk         

Tuesday, Oct. 5

French Toast Sticks

Breakfast Bread

Yogurt and Graham Cracker

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk         

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Sausage Biscuit

Scrambled Egg

Assorted Cereal

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 7

Sausage Pancake/Stick

Breakfast Bread

Yogurt and Graham Cracker

Fresh Fruit

Fruit Juice and Milk

Friday, Oct. 8

Chicken Biscuit

Toaster Pastry

Assorted Cereals

Fruit Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

Lunch

Monday, Oct. 4

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Pizza

Corn

Tater Tots

Pineapple Tidbits

Fruit Juice and Milk         

Tuesday, Oct. 5

BBQ Pork Sandwich

John Wayne Casserole

Baked Beans

Creamy Coleslaw

Chilled Peach Slices

Ice Cream Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk         

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Vegetable Soup/Grilled Cheese

Hot Dog

Veggies w/ Dip

Chips

Fresh Banana

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Fruit Juice and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 7

Chicken Tenders

Chef Salad

Sweet Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Fresh Apple

Fruit Juice and Milk         

Friday, Oct. 8

Hamburger/Trim

Fish Nuggets

Potato Wedges

Tossed Salad

Hush Puppy

Diced Pear Cup

Fruit Juice and Milk

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus