ASE Accreditation

The New Albany School of Career & Technical Education has recently met the criteria for the renewal of program accreditation in Maintenance and Light Repair by the ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) and received the Certificate of Accreditation. This ensures that the Auto Mechanics CTE program is maintaining standards and industry requirements. Pictured are April Hobson, CTE Director and Jonathan Garrison, Auto Mechanics Instructor.

