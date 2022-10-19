This fall the New Albany School of Career & Technical Education celebrated 50 years of excellence in workforce development training with an open house and other activities Sept. 30. Former staff and students as well as local officials were especially invited.
The 1971-72 school year marked the opening of the then New Albany Vocational Center when classes began in September 1971.
Today, the School of Career & Technical Education continues to offer career, vocational, and technology courses to prepare students for higher education and real work experiences.
As CTE embarks on its 51st year of service to the community, 13 programs are being offered to students during the 2022-2023 school year. These programs include: Agriculture and Environmental Science Technology; Auto Mechanics; Business, Marketing and Finance; Construction; Culinary Arts; Digital Media; Drafting; Early Childhood; Engineering; Family and Consumer Sciences; Health Sciences; Computer Science & Engineering-STEM; and Work-Based Learning.
April Hobson is serving as the current Director of CTE and the center has a record enrollment of more than 700 students this year.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&