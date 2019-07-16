Elementary school AC installation
By J. Lynn West Editor

Crews use a giant crane to life one of the more than 60 new heat and air conditioning units to be replaced on the new roof of the elementary school. A variety of work is being done at the schools including roof replacement, heating and cooling, fire and safety features. new windows at the high school and other plumbing an electrical updates. School officials had hoped to have all the work completed when school starts but delays in materials means that some work will be done after school starts, mostly before or after classes are in session. The total cost will be about $7.5 million, funded by the school bond issue passed this past year.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus