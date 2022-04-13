New Albany school officials are concerned that what could be called a bait-and-switch by the Mississippi Department of Education will make our schools’ test scores appear low artificially.
Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans told school board members about his concerns at their April meeting.
The MDE assesses districts and rates schools from the highest, A, to failing, F.
This past year, under Covid classroom uncertainties, Evans said that all teachers and students were told that ninth grade test scores would not count.
Now, he has learned MDE has decided to count the old scores after all.
“With two year’s instructional loss, this is punitive,” he said. “It’s naturally not what you want it to be.”
By law, the schools are to test 95 percent of the students. “We did 98 percent,” he said.
“Other districts didn’t,” he continued. “They tested 60 percent or less.”
What this means is that the schools who tested low numbers are bound to see “immense growth” in results this year,” inflated by the previous low participation. Judgment is not on just scores but, rather, improvement in scores over the past ones. New Albany did well enough before that there is virtually no room for improvement. That could make the rating look artificially bad, despite being high.
Also, New Albany teaches some English and math classes that other schools teach. These high scores could help our totals but MDE is not allowing the high scores to be used.
Evans and a group of nearly two dozen other superintendents have sent a letter to State Superintendent Carey M. Wright asking for relief but is not optimistic. “They don’t care,” he said.
“The lower accountability scores will lead to lower student and teacher morale,” the letter said. “This will, in turn, adversely affect every community and school in Mississippi. The decision to base a state-mandated ‘letter grade’ on scores during a year where the assumption was that every score would not count will only exacerbate the teacher shortage.”
“Finally, assigning letter grades using scores from assessments taken during a pandemic-riddled school year does not reliably convey the quality of each school and district in Mississippi.”
His suggestion is for everyone to test. If a school receives a better score, use it. If the score is lower than the current one, keep the current one.
He said the way MDE is handling this, schools that were rated F could move up to a C – but only until next year when they likely would fall again.
“Ultimately, test scores may become completely unreliable,” he said. “There may not be a single A in the state. It’s very discouraging.”
They are waiting to see what response, if any, they receive.
In general business, the board welcomed Lauran Bailey as a new trustee. She replaces Jill Shaw, whose term expired.
The board also recognized Jake Moore, the recipient of the school board association scholarship. Moore, the son of Lance and Allison Moore, plans to attend Mississippi State University and major in biomedical engineering.
In other business, trustees voted to renew the agreement using BNA Bank as the school depository for 2022-2023 school year at an interest rate of 0.31 percent. Board President David Rainey recused himself due to family ties to the bank.
Board members also approved the BNA Bank Park facilities agreement submitted to New Albany aldermen. The agreement, reported on in the story about the board of aldermen’s meeting, was approved by the city as well.
Trustees accepted a $10,000 grant for New Albany Elementary School grant for Kindergarten Academy and being awarded by CREATE-Toyota Wellspring Education Fund.
In personnel, school trustees approved the following resignations, followed by hirings and appointments:
Resignation Robert Hancock, Custodian, New Albany Elementary School effective March 18.
Resignation of Chris Duncan, Athletic Director/Head Football Coach, New Albany Middle School effective at the end of the school year due to retirement.
Resignation of Chris Duncan, Assistant Football Coach, New Albany High School effective at the end of the school year due to retirement.
Resignation of Jennifer Duncan, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School* effective at the end of the school year.
Resignation of Hope Brown, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School effective at the end of the school year.
Resignation of Karen Mayo, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School effective at the end of the school year due to retirement.
Resignation of Brooke Herring, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
Resignation of Kacie Sewell, Teacher, New Albany Middle School effective at the end of the school year.
Resignation of Summer Tyre, Teacher/Assistant Softball Coach/Science Department Chair, New Albany High School effective at the end of the school year.
Brittney Hudson, Custodian, New Albany Elementary School.
Hope Brown, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
Brooke Herring, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School.
Katie Moreland, Teacher, New Albany High School.
Summer Tyre, Director of Instructional Technology, Central Office
Certified staff at each of the five city schools.
John Ferrell, Assistant Superintendent, Central Office.
Matt Buchanan, Principal, New Albany High School.
Luke Tentoni, Assistant Principal, New Albany High School.
Paul Henry, Principal, New Albany Middle School.
Anna Kathryn Sloan, Assistant Principal, New Albany Middle School.
Gwyn Russell, Principal, New Albany Elementary School.
Wesley McCullough, Assistant Principal, New Albany Elementary School.
Grant Goolsby, Assistant Principal, New Albany Elementary School.
April Hobson, Director, Career & Technical School.
Dr. Avence Pittman Jr., Director, NASTUC.
Kristen Richey, Director, Special Services.
Sabrina Hall, Case Manager, Special Services.
Mike Robertson, Director of Child Nutrition.
Suzanne Coffey, Director of Accounting Services.
Melanie Shannon, Public Relations/Special Grants Coordinator.
Lecia Stubblefield, Director of Professional & Support Services (part-time).
Larry Pannell, Assistant Transportation Supervisor.
Terry Stidham, Director of Maintenance.
Jake Miller, Director of Technology.
Additions to substitute list.
The board also approved several donations to the district.
Kevin Charles Furniture donated two couches to the high school football field house.
The New Albany Master Gardeners donated $500 to the Ag Exploration Class at New Albany Elementary School.
The New Albany Pilot Club made an unspecified monetary donation to the New Albany School Special Olympics.
The United States Air Force donated technology equipment to the New Albany High School AFROTC.
Finally, the board approved the Child Nutrition Department 2022 Summer Feeding Program to provide breakfast and lunch to benefit any child eighteen years old and younger that would be attending any summer program or athletic training from June 6-June 24.
The next scheduled board meeting will be May 2 at 5:30 p.m. in New Albany High School Media Center.