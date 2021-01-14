NEW ALBANY • Three players scored two goals apiece to propel the New Albany Lady Bulldogs to the 7-1 win over Tishomingo County on Tuesday. Sammi Jo Doyle, Rosa Lopez and Caroline King found net twice each to give the Lady Bulldogs balance on the offensive end and equal distribution of the ball.
It’s always nice to get a division win because it puts us closer to our team goal of winning the division," New Albany girls coach Bert Anderson said. "It was nice to see the girls play with confidence on the ball. When they play with confidence it allows them to be aggressive and play more relaxed.
"That allows us to to do the little things like completing passes, supporting the ball and moving into space when they need to. It sounds very simple but we have a tendency to put to much pressure on ourselves and that hinders us more than it should."
Lopez got the ball rolling scoring-wise as she took a pass from Doyle to notch the opening goal at the eight minute mark. Doyle followed a minute later with a goal of her own and New Albany was quickly up 2-0.
The scoring then ceased until the 32nd minute as Doyle added her second goal of the night to extend the lead to 3-0. King came through with a last second goal before the half and the teams went to intermission with the Lady Bulldogs leading 4-0.
Lopez scored her second goal at the 44 minute mark as Doyle again recorded the assist.
King struck for her second goal in the 53rd minute on a perfectly placed header off a solid corner shot by Lauren Whiteside and the Lady Bulldogs went up 6-0.
Tishomingo County was able to break their scoring drought with a goal in the 55th minute to place the score at 6-1.
Whiteside closed out the scoring with a goal inside the 18 for the final margin of 7-1.
"Having four different girls score tonight was good to see," Anderson said. "It was nice to see Rosa Lopez have a carry over from our last game in that she was active in and around the box which helped her score two more goals.
"Lauren Whiteside has had several different roles for us this year which hasn’t allowed her to have many finishing opportunities so I was glad she got one tonight as well."
The Lady Bulldogs are now 3-1 in Division 1-4A with a lone OT loss to Corinth.
"With our last two division games we were more intentional about getting everyone involved when we had opportunities to attack or counter attack," Anderson said. "Working on getting more numbers forward in front of the ball. Throughout the game you could see girls who aren’t used to having to do those things finally start to recognize when they need to push forward and more importantly why they need to.
"As a team we can’t depend on one or two girls to do all the work and sit back and watch. We have four division games remaining and in order to win out we have to play together as a team."
(B) New Albany 7, Tishomingo County 0
The Bulldogs were able to dispose of business in 50 minutes with their 7-0 mercy-rule win over the Braves in the boys nightcap match.
New Albany scored all seven goals in the first half to put the matter to rest early, but had to play 50 minutes for the mercy rule.
The Bulldogs were finally able to play a match with the full compliment of their roster, even in the previous wins over a tough Ripley team. New Albany had starters out.
"It was good to get back all of our players, hopefully it will provide us with time to start to “gel” together before hopefully making a playoff push," New Albany boys coach Caryl Vogel said. "It has been a weird season with COVID, but these boys have done a fantastic job of filling in where needed, and not letting it be an excuse for our performance."
Midfielder Eli Mejia hung the first score up for the Bulldogs with his goal in the 13th minute. Dani Avlia followed in the 19th minute with a goal for the early 2-0 lead.
Avila struck again in the 25th minute with his second goal and the Bulldogs led 3-0.
Wilmer Magana came off the Bulldog bench with a vengeance and scored back-to-back goals in the 30th and 35th minutes to raise the advantage to 5-0.
Parker Clayton got loose in the 38th minute to score and Jerry Hernandez closed out the scoring with a goal in the 39th minute for the 7-0 final.
"It's great to get some goals from players who may not typically light up the score board," Vogel said. "It brings a little confidence to their game, and makes them potentially dangerous players for us if they come off the bench or are playing in big moments.
"I was never much of a goal scorer as a player (obviously as a center back), but from what little experience I had with it, I still remember the boost it gave you as a player, as well as a desire to want to feel that excitement again."
The Bulldogs are in sole possession of first place in Division 1-4A with a 4-0 record with four division contest remaining.
"Being 4-0 in division is huge, we want to continue building momentum towards playoffs," Vogel said.