The Scott Family Medical Clinic in the Enterprise community held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony this past week.
The clinic, situated at Suite D, 1557 Hwy. 30 W. in the Conlee building, is affiliated with and a division of Creekmore Clinic LLC. That allows its patients access to services such as radiology and lab tests that might not otherwise be available in a family clinic.
Family Nurse Practitioner Lyndie Scott and Family Nurse Practitioner LaShundra Hall provide medical services. They treat anyone from babies to geriatric patients and provide acute and urgent care, wellness checks, DOT physicals, chronic care management, women’s health (excluding obstetrics), pap smears, biopsies and minor skin care.
Hall said the clinic motto for who they treat is “Two days to death and everything in between.”
Their affiliation with Creekmore Clinic provides an opportunity for in-patient care for patients and people who may want to seek treatment at Creekmore Clinic but can’t get in quickly due to patient load can make a 10-minute drive and usually be seen immediately at the family clinic.
Scott Family Medical Clinic actually opened Jan. 3 but the staff decided to delay a formal opening until the Covid pandemic was no longer having such an effect on the public.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 662-480-1997 for information or an appointment.
