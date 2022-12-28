Second District Supervisor Chad Coffey will serve as president of the Union County Board of Supervisors for 2023.
He takes over from Third District Supervisor C. J. Bright, who has served the past year and tendered his resignation at the past Monday’s meeting.
Coffey was nominated by District Four Supervisor Randy Owen and the motion was seconded by Fifth District Supervisor Steve Watson. Coffey was elected without opposition and will begin serving at the Jan. 3 meeting.
First District Supervisor Sam Taylor served as board vice-president the past year and supervisors did not choose a new vice-president at the Tuesday meeting, saying they could deal with that Jan. 3.
When all the supervisors except Owen were first elected, they chose a policy of rotating the board presidency each year in order to share the opportunity and responsibility among the five.
This apparently changed when Bright succeeded Fifth District Supervisor Watson in the presidency at the beginning of 2022, with the office no longer being rotated by district.
In appointments, the board approved attorney Mark McClinton’s serving as public defender in Union County Circuit Court. He already serves at public defender in justice court and replaces Mason Wages, who is stepping down from the circuit court position. Wages remains as youth court referee, however.
Supervisors also appointed BNA Bank Chairman of the Board Vance Witt to a six-year term on the Northeast Mississippi Community College Board of Trustees. NEMCC President Dr. Ricky Ford requested Witt’s reappointment, noting he has served on the board since 2001 proving to be “a faithful member and showing commitment to Union County.”
In personnel, the board approved hiring David Brent Scribner as full-time jailer, effective Dec. 19.
Next, the board appointed Mike Conway as interim Third District Election Commissioner, replacing Barbara Reed, who resigned effective Dec. 3 for family reasons.
They also set a special election to permanently fill the seat to be held with the general election Nov. 7. Conway will serve until after that election.
The Second and Fourth District Election Commission seats will be on the November ballot due to the normal expiration of those terms. Bill Azlin currently represents the Second District and Mike Beam, the Fourth District.
Supervisors brought back a series of bids for road maintenance supplies that had been taken under advice due to the complexity of them. In the interim, the bids have been checked and tabulated so the low bidders were clearly identified.
The board accepted the low bids and, when practical, accepted the second-lowest bid as alternates in case the primary bidder cannot provide the material at the time.
Blue Water and Vulcan were low concerning limestone and slag, Hunt and Ergon were low for liquid asphalt, APAC was sole bidder for hot mix at the plant, Roberts was low for hot mix laid in place and Cold Mix Inc. was low for cold mix.
The board used to take year-long bids for fuel, bridge timber, culverts and other items but suppliers no longer want to commit to prices for that long a period.
The next board of supervisors meeting will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the chancery court building. This is a change from the usual Monday meeting date due to the New Year’s holiday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.