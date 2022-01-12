A section of Carter Avenue will be closed from about noon Friday, Jan. 14, to 6 p.m. Saturday, the following day.

The closure is necessary for the installation of fire protection lines under the street to the new building at Barnes Crossing Chevrolet.

The area blocked off will be from in front of Barnes Crossing Chevrolet north to the Camp Street intersection so it is suggested that motorists use Central Avenue instead during that time.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

