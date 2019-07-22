The past few weeks have been a bit trying at most as I apparently have let the years and mileage take their toll on me regarding the heat. Back in the day, I could pretty well navigate the weather despite the hot, humid days of summer on our family dairy farm, but the past few summers have slowed my pace.
I went out on Thursday and mowed a little bit around the house for a few minutes and it didn't take long before I hit the shade of the carport and started the hydration regimen.
It seemed like I could not catch a breath and that I had a bag over my head, the heat and humidity were beating down with no mercy.
Getting old is no fun, I look back on my younger days when I spent many a summer hauling hay with the majority of those days coming with me being in the loft of a barn with a hot tin roof and the temparature feeling 15-20 degrees hotter than it actually was outside with no breeze available.
I usually inherited the hay loft duties because Daddy always said that I could stack better than he could. Now I do know that when we hired help that was the case, but when my dad was available to help and not operating the hay baler, that was not the case, but hey, I just did as I was told knowing full well that was his excuse for staying outside where he could at least catch a breeze on occasion.
Air-conditioning is a great thing, but it seems to made us more prone to going down with heat-related illnesses and the like. I know that I am going to have to "toughen up" if I am going to survive when football season starts and that will be here before we realize with the jamboree games slated for August 16.
Stay hydrated my friends and I'll see you on the 16th!