(Editor’s note: Dist. 3 Sen. Kathy Chism has received national publicity and some local discussion after a story appeared June 22 in the Mississippi Free Press about comments she made at a June 3 political rally, speaking on behalf of Chris McDaniel, who is running for Lt. Governor. Bringing back the old flag was one of several issues she brought up, but it is the one that drew story interest. We are including the story with the permission of the Mississippi Free Press and if you link to the original story, which includes much history on the flag issue, you will find related links scattered throughout. Mississippi Free Press is described as a non-profit nonpartisan publication whose mission is to publish deep public-interest reporting into causes of and solutions to the social, political and structural challenges facing all Mississippians and their communities.At the end of the story here we have added links to the original article as well as to video of Chism’s remarks in addition to other speakers.)

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you