The following cases were disposed of during the most recent session of Union County Circuit Court, according to court records provided by Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford. No trials were held during this session. See the legend at the end for explanation of the abbreviations.
Friday, June 9
—Constance Summer Harpole, trafficking controlled substance (meth), 30 years; 20 years suspended; 10 years to serve day for day; five years PRS; CC/w current sentence.
—Meghan Heatherly, obtaining personal information of another, 10 years; reduced to time served; balance suspended; five years PRS.
—Ruben Ray, possession of meth, three years; three years suspended; zero years to serve; three years PRS.
—Rodney May, possession of meth, eight years; eight years suspended; zero years to serve; five years (unsupervised).
—Christopher Wallace, felony fleeing, five years; five years suspended; zero years to serve; three years PRS.
—Jason Strickland, 99-15-26, possession of meth (enhanced and habitual), five years; five years suspended; zero years to serve; five years PRS.
—Cory Johnson, felony fleeing, five years; reduced to time served; balance on PRS.
—Justin Britt, C1 and C2, sale of meth (habitual), C1 and C2, 20 years, 17 years suspended, three years to serve; five years PRS all on each count; C1 and C2 are CC and CC w/2022-199.
—Justin Britt, receiving stolen property (habitual), five years; five years suspended; zero years to serve; CC w/2022-297.
—Drug court: Jeffery Dodd.
—Retired: Justin Britt, Ct. 3 and 4; Justin Britt CR 2021-241 retired.
—Pretrial: Malik Bean, 2023-125; Edna Gardner, 2022-148; Daniel Hood, 2022-245; Reagan Brown, 2023-105; Paula Carter, 2021-349; Shalia Walker, 2023-040.
—Revocation: Anthony Gordon, 2008-115.
Monday, June 12
—April Hill, felony DUI, five years, four years HA, one year suspended, one year PRS.
—Alexus Allred, felony DUI, five years, four years HA, one year suspended, one year PRS.
—Steven Clayton, possession of meth, three years reduced to time served, balance suspended, one year PRS.
—Chasity Bishop, possession of meth, eight years, eight years suspended, zero years to serve, three years PRS.
—Katherine Brisentine, possession of C/S in jail, seven years, seven years suspended, zero years to serve, three years PRS.
—Mark Curry, possession of meth, three years, three years suspended, zero years to serve, three years PRS.
—Grayling Bolston, possession of meth, eight years, eight years suspended, zero years to serve, five years (non-reporting).
—Sara Brooks, 99-15-26 credit card fraud, three years, three years suspended, zero years to serve, three years PRS.
—Jack Emerick, robbery w/ deadly weapon reduced to simple robbery, 15 years, five years suspended, 10 years to serve, five years PRS, cc w/2022-345.
—Jack Emerick, C1 1st degree arson, C2 3rd degree arson, C1 20 years, 10 years suspended, 10 years to serve, five years PRS; C2 three years to serve, counts are CC and CC w/ 2023-026.
—Jimmy Perkins, felon w/ firearm (habitual), 10 years, 10 years suspended, zero years to serve, five years PRS.
—Gina Ferrel, grand larceny, 10 years, 10 years suspended, zero years to serve, five years PRS.
—Christy Fooshee aka Christy Harrison, child endangerment, 10 years, 10 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Corey Craigen 99-15-26, C2 possession of THC, C2 - eight years, eight years suspended, zero years to serve, four years unsupervised.
—Telvin Campbell, possession of meth, eight years, eight years suspended, zero years to serve, four years PRS.
—Drug Court: Austin Lacy, Alexander Davis.
—Retired: Corey Craigen C1.
—Pretrial: Christopher Rakestraw 2023-108, Michelle Hopkins 2023-119, Billy Burnette 2022-331, Frankie Jo Bruff 2022-096, Jessica Rikard, 2021-408, Roger Bedford, 2023-104.
Tuesday, June 13
—Nicholas Crayton, sale of cocaine, 8 years; 4 years suspended; 4 years to serve; 4 years PRS.
—James Glover, felony fleeing, 5 years; 3 years suspended; 2 to serve; 3 years PRS; CC w/Itawamba probation.
—Zetina Axel Patino, aggravated DUI, 25 years; 15 years suspended; 10 years to serve; 5 years PRS.
—Drug Court: Tyler Johnson x 2.
Wednesday, June 14
—Marty Gates, sale of meth (habitual); 20 years; 18 years suspended; 2 years to serve; 5 years PRS; CC w/probation revocation.
—Justin Echols, possession of cell phone in correctional facility, 10 years; 6 years suspended; 4 years to serve; 5 years PRS CC w/revocation & CR 2021-248.
—Justin Echols, possession of meth; 3 years; 3 years suspended; 0 years to serve; 3 years PRS; CC w/CR 2021-303.
—Antwan Patton, felony DUI (4th); (habitual); 10 years; 9 years suspended; one year to serve; 5 years PRS; CC w/Lee County charges.
—Christian Churchman, C1 possession of marijuana; C1 - 8 years; 8 years suspended, 0 years to serve; 5 years PRS.
—Gabrielle Brown - 99-15-26, escape - harboring escapee; 5 years; 5 years suspended; 0 years to serve; 3 years PRS.
—Demarco Spight -99-15-26, grand larceny, 5 years; 5 years suspended; 0 years to serve; 5 years PRS.
—Daniel Stout, burglary, 7 years; 7 years suspended, 0 years to serve; 5 years PRS; CONS w/2022-285.
—Daniel Stout, burglary x2, C1 & C2, 7 years, 3 years suspended, 4 years to serve, 3 years PRS; counts are CC and CONS w/ 2023-142.
—Stevie Pace, C2 - C5 - uttery forgery; C6 - obtaining personal information of another; C2-C5, 5 years, 3 years suspended, 2 years to serve; 5 years PRS; C6 -15 years, 8 years suspended and 7 years to serve; counts are CONS.
—Kenny Lipford, touching a child for lustful purposes; 15 years, 5 years suspended, 10 years to serve; 5 years PRS; CONS w/revocation.
—Drug Court: Christopher Griffin x3.
—Retired: Justin Echols 2021-288, Marty Gates Count 2, Justin Echols Count 2, Christian Churchman Count 2, Christopher Griffin 2021-400, Stevie Pace Count 1.
—Pretrial: James B. McCullough.
—Revocation: Laura Patrick 2022-233.
Thursday, June 15
—Jeremy Perkins, conspiracy; 5 years; 0 suspended; 5 years to serve; CC w/ Pontotoc causes.
—Derek Triplett, felon w/firearm, 10 years, 10 years suspended, 0 years to serve; 4 years PRS; CC w/Tippah probation.
—Dismissed: Kobrin Pickens x 3.
—Retired: Derek Triplett, 2021-324 and 2021-335.
—Pretrial: Jessica Ruth, 2023-122.
—Reduced to misdemeanor: Juan Meza Perez 2023-035.
Friday, June 16
—Dismissed: Michael Williams, Jacob Stacks.
—Pretrial: Jeanette Betancourt, 2022-137; Jason Turner, 2021-230; Steven Whitaker -2021-103.
Monday, June 19
—Kiante Parker, possession of cocaine, 10 years; reduced to time served; balance suspended; 5 years PRS (non-reporting).
—Alexandr Klimashevsky, C1 - possession of C/S (Psyicibin mushroom) w/ intent; C2 - possession of C/S (THC Wax) w/ intent; C1 - 20 years, 12 years suspended, 8 years to serve; 5 years PRS; C2- 20 years, 12 years suspended, 8 years to serve, 5 years PRS, counts are CC.
—Joshua Chappell - 99-15-26, possession of meth, 3 years; 3 years suspended; 0 years to serve; 3 years PRS.
—Dejames Bolden, touching of a child for lustful purposes, 10 years; 9 years suspended; 1 year to serve; 5 years PRS -CC w/ Benton 2019-037.
—Latesha Jackson, child neglect, 5 years; 5 years suspended; 0 years to serve; 5 years PRS.
—Ebony Carr, attempted aggravated assault, 20 years; 20 years suspended; 0 years to serve; 4 years PRS.
—Eduardo Sanchez, C1 - burglary of a dwelling; C2 - aggravated assault; C1-25 years, 5 years suspended, 20 years to serve, 5 years PRS; C2 - 20 years, 0 years suspended, 20 years to serve, counts are CC and CC w/ 2012-275.
—Brandon Hobson, C1 - Mayhem & C2 Malicious Mischief, C1 -7 years; reduced to time served; balance suspended; 5 years PRS & C2 - 5 years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, counts are CC and CC w/ 2021-171.
—Brandon Hobson, C2 - burglary of an automobile, C2-7 years; reduced to time served; balance suspended; CC w/ 2023-145.
—Drug Court: John Harville 23-14.
—Retired: Alexandr Klimashevsky - 2023-131, Brandon Hobson - Count 1, David Bolden - 2023-074, William Bailey -2023-073, Corey McCallum - 2022 - 292, Melanie Walker - 2023 - 075.
—Dismissed: Brandon Hobson - 2022-188.
—Revocation: John Harville - 2020-048.
Tuesday, June 20
—Kamal Ali, possession of C/S in correctional facility, 7 years; reduced to time served; balance suspended; 3 years PRS (unsupervised).
—David Renfrow, accessory after the fact, 5 years reduced to time served; balance on PRS.
—James McKinney 99-15-26, burglary of dwelling, 7 years, 7 years suspended, 0 years to serve; 3 years PRS.
Wednesday, June 21: No action listed.
Thursday, June 22
—Johnny Carter, possession of stolen firearm, 5 years, 5 years suspended; 0 years to serve; 2 years PRS (unsupervised).
—Javontae Johnson, possession of meth, 3 years reduced to time served; balance suspended; 3 years PRS.
—Revocation: Torie Sanders, 2022-196 and 2022-210.
Friday, June 23: No action listed.
Legend:
AKA —also known as
CC—concurrent.
CONS or CS —consecutive.
CR — criminal case.
C/S —controlled substance.
HA— house arrest.
PRS —post-release supervision.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.