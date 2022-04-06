The following cases were disposed of during the March term of Union County Circuit Court at the courthouse in New Albany, according to court records.
Friday, Feb. 25
—Retired: Billy Don Smithey and Haley McCaleb.
—Revocation: Mark Magill.
Monday, Feb. 28
—Anthony Echols, PCS (possession of a controlled substance)(meth): 10 years, reduced to time served, five years PRS (post release supervision).
—Debra Bishop, PCS (meth): Three years, three suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
—Summer Evans, SCS (sale of controlled substance): Eight years, eight suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Justin Bowling, sexual battery: 20 years, 20 suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Adriana Emison, false representation of counterfeit substance: Five years, five suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—James Foreman, PCS (meth): Three years, three suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
—Retired: Justin Wages, Michael Edwards, Angie Greathouse, Frankie Bruff, Summer Evans Ct 2 and 3.
—Pretrial: Ebony Campbell, William Adsit, Angela Holland, Chadwick Cothern, Summer Coleman, Sharette Bennett, Alexis Boren, Gabrielle Brown.
Tuesday, March 1
—Lonnie Gardner, PCS (meth): three years, reduced to time served, balance on. PRS, to run concurrent with another case.
—Bobby Thompson, obtaining personal information of another with intent to gain financial credit: 15 years, 10 suspended, five years to serve, five years PRS concurrent with Lee County.
—John Clardy, grand larceny:10 years, 10 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS concurrent with two other cases.
—John Clardy, embezzlement: 10 years, 10 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS concurrent with two other cases.
—John Clardy, PCS (meth) with intent: Eight years, eight years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS concurrent with two other cases.
—Allen Williams, C1 SCS (cocaine) enhanced, C2, SCS (cocaine): C1, 15 years reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS; C2, eight years, zero suspended, eight to serve, counts 1 and 2 are concurrent and concurrent with another case.
—Amber Johnson, uttering forgery: five years reduced to time served, balance on PRS.
—Justin Cole Hunter, PCS (meth: Three years, three years suspended, zero to serve, balance on PRS.
—Lacey Horn, PCS (meth): Three years reduced to time served, balance on PRS.
—Roger Lease, PCS (meth): Eight years to serve, eight years suspended, zero to serve, 5 years PRS.
—Gary Locke, felony fleeing: Five years reduced to time served, balance on unsupervised PRS.
—Willlie Brown, felony DUI:10 years, two suspended, eight years HA (house arrest), two years PRS concurrent with another sentence.
—Willie Brown, 10 years, two suspended, eight years HA (house arrest), two years PRS concurrent with another sentence.
—Charles Galloway, aggravated assault: 20 years reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS.
—Drug court: Kaylie Hale.
—Retired: John Clardy, C2, 2019-338; Allen Williams, habitual portion; Gary Locke C1; Charles Galloway, C2.
—Pretrial: Kirstin Harmon, Adam Hogue, Rodney Jordan, John Leach, Shelly Hall.
—Reduced to misdemeanors: Christopher George, Eric Haney.
Wednesday, March 2
—Rickey Jones, felony DUI: five years, one suspended, four years HA, one year PRS.
—Ricky McGregory, PCS (cocaine): Three years, three suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
—Sammie Jo Poole, child endangerment x2: C1 five years, three suspended, two to serve, three years PRS; C2: five years, three suspended, two to serve, three years PRS, counts are concurrent and concurrent with another case.
—Sammie Jo Poole, burglary: Seven years, five suspended, two to serve, five years PRS, concurrent with another case.
—Amy Willard, PCS (meth) with intent, and PCS (marijuana) with intent:C1, eight years, four suspended and four to serve, four years PRS; C2, three years, three suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
—Willie Stinson, PCS: Three years. Three suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS, consecutive with another case.
—Willie Stinson, felony fleeing: Five years, two suspended, three to serve, two years PRS, consecutive with another case.
—Devin Page, PCS x 2: C1, three years reduced to time served, balance on PRS; C2, three years reduced to time served, balance on PRS, sentences are concurrent.
—Pretrial: Tamara McCartney.
—Reduced to misdemeanor: Kenneth Bennett.
Thursday, March 3
—Andre Rucker, PCS (cocaine): three years, reduced to time served, balance on PRS.
—William Bryant, possession of meth with intent reduced to simple possession of meth: 15 years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, five years PRS.
—Melvin Goode, felony DUI:10 years, five years suspended, five years to serve, five years PRS concurrent with another case.
—Melvin Goode, felony DUI: 10 years, five years suspended, five years to serve, five years PRS concurrent with another case.
—Greg Malone, child endangerment: Five years, five years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Justin Carwyle, grand larceny: Five years, five suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS, concurrent with one case, consecutive with another case.
—Justin Carwyle, otaining personal information of another with intent to obtain financial credit: Five years, five years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS, concurrent with one case, and consecutive with another.
—Albert D. Williams, felony fleeing: five years, five suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Retired: Kyle Rakestraw, Greg Malone.
—Pretrial: Amber Starks, Timothy Williams, Jason Turner, Michael Evans.
—Reduced to misdemeanor: Zachary Whitehead, Joseph Powell.
Friday March 4
—Stacey Dingus, burglary of automobile: Seven years, three suspended, four years HA, balance on PRS.
—Cody Bowling, malicious mischief: Five years, five suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
—Antonio Conner, SCS enhanced, 16 years, six suspended, 10 to serve, 5 years PRS concurrent with another case.
—Antonio Conner, burglary of dwelling: 20 years, 12 suspended, eight to serve, five years PRS, concurrent with another case.
—Retired: Antonio Conner, habitual portion.
—Reduced to misdemeanor: Shaneh Rodgers.
Monday March 7
—Sammy Johnson Jr, aggravated DUI: 25 years, zero suspended, 25 to serve, consecutive to two other cases.
—Sammy Johnson, Jr., SCS (meth): Eight years, eight suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS, concurrent to one case, consecutive to another case.
—Retired: Sammy Johnson, Jr., habitual portion.
Tuesday, March 8
—Christopher Daniels, PCS (meth): Eight years, 4 years HA, balance on PRS.
—Retired: Benjamin Gattis.
—Drug Court: Jesse Bolen, Lee Allen Smith.