NEW ALBANY • Services for Hall of Fame football coach and teacher Jack M. Carlisle, 91 – who overcame the loss of a leg to compile a stellar career – died at his home in New Albany on Tuesday, July 27.
Services were held Saturday, July 31, in the chapel at United Funeral Home in New Albany.
Carlisle, also known as “Cactus Jack,” sustained a childhood injury that cost him his right leg. Despite that, he spent over 61 years as a successful teacher and football coach, accumulating a high school record of 262 wins, 70 losses and 17 ties. He is believed to have won more high school football games than any other coach in Mississippi history.
He also coached college football at Ole Miss and in Tennessee.
He is a member of seven Halls of Fame, according to his obituary information.
An accomplished historian, he was also the subject of a book, “Cactus Jack: Against All Odds,” written by his son-in-law Bubba Hubbard. Copies are available at the Jennie Stephens Smith Library in New Albany, and through Amazon.
Asked to describe her father to a stranger, Jane Hubbard said late last week: “Whatever he did, he did full force. He jumped in with both feet. He was 100 percent committed to every school he coached at, and every boy on that team.
“He spent his life molding young boys into men. He taught them a work ethic, commitment and loyalty.”
She said the biggest hurdle he had to overcome was becoming a coach despite the loss of his leg.
He had to overcome the objections of some members of his family to do that, and later, preconceived notions from strangers that a one-legged man couldn’t be a good football coach, she recalled.
“He always wanted to be a football coach, but after he lost his leg, some family members said no one would ever want him as a coach, but he proved them wrong.
“While he was coaching at Nettleton, a larger school offering more money called and wanted to talk to him. Since he had three children, and a fourth on the way, he agreed to talk.
“When he got there, the man he was to talk to was sitting on his front porch. As Dad got out of his vehicle, the man told him, “Get back in the car. There’s no place for a cripple here.”
When football season rolled around that year, and Nettleton played the school the man on the porch represented, “Nettleton beat them unmercifully,” she said.
The nickname “Cactus Jack” is believed to have come from then-Georgia Tech coach Warner Alford, who was trying to recruit one of Carlisle’s players when Carlisle coached at Murrah High School in Jackson. Alford found Carlisle “prickly” after a rare loss, and coined the term.
Carlisle’s players called him “Happy Jack” – always behind his back, though – because he seldom smiled when he was coaching.