NEW ALBANY • The following sentences were handed down during the most recent session of Union County Circuit Court, according to records supplied by Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford.
Monday, July 26
• Marcus Jones, sale of controlled substance x3: C1, three years reduced to time served; C2 and C3, 8 years reduced to time served, balance on PRS, counts are concurrent and concurrent with Marshall County.
• Karen White, embezzlement: Five years suspended, zero to serve, PRS.
• Rico Knox, burglary of automobile: Seven years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS, concurrent with 2021-060.
• Rico Knox, sale of controlled substancex3, possession of controlled substance: C1-C3, eight years reduced to time served, balance suspended, 5 years PRS C4, three years to be reduced to time served, balance suspended, counts are concurrent and concurrent with 2020-311.
• Randy Barnes, commercial burglary: seven years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
• Artavious Bowling, possession of controlled substance: eight years, four suspended, four to serve HA, four years PRS.
• Kristian Cook, child endangerment: 10 years suspended, zero to serve, five years PRS.
• Tina Derrick, conspiracy: five years suspended, zero to serve, three years PRS.
• Jaquavious Barkley, attempted aggravated domestic violence: 12 years suspended, zero to serve, six years PRS (three supervised and three unsupervised).
• Drug Court: Jamie McCullough.
• Retired: Mikealo Lewis, Krisitan Cook -C2.
• Revocation: Anthony Jones, 2017-318.
Tuesday, July 27
• Willie Gilbert, possession of a controlled substance: three years reduced to time served, balance on PRS.
• Drug Court: Phillip Preston Fooshee.
The next session of Circuit Court will be for two weeks starting Monday, Aug. 30.