The Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Foundation has named New Albany native Joseph Shane White recipient of the prestigious. United States Marine Corps, Jerry Coleman Award.
White and other recipients will be honored live during the 10th annual Bob Feller Act of Valor Awards Ceremony at the United States Navy Memorial on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The awards honor the legacy of National Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller, who made the selfless decision to put his career in the major leagues on hold to serve our country. The honorees selected possess the values, integrity, and dedication to serving our country that Bob Feller himself displayed.
This year’s program recognizes recipients from the military and Major League Baseball in six categories. In addition, the ceremony will recognize an accomplished intern of the Bob Feller Internship program with the 2022 Fellowship Award.
White, the son of Jamie Bramlitt, was born and raised in New Albany, graduated in 2004 and joined the Marine Corps right afterwards where he has been serving for the past 18 years. He has officially been deployed seven times supporting all four operations on terrorism Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel.
As noted in the awards announcement, Gunnery Sergeant White was notified of this year’s selection while he was forward deployed within the U.S. European Command are of responsibility serving as the Communications Operations Chief for Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force. Gunnery Sergeant White started his career leading the way, earning a designator as a Special Operations Capability Specialist Communications Marine, which can only be achieved if hand selected by the U.S. Marine Corps Special Operations Command. Gunnery Sergeant White was responsible for millions of dollars of communications, which he employed to directly support several tactical ground movements and special operations missions.
Gunnery Sergeant White’s leadership was recognized when he was chosen to mentor and train 20 Special Operations Communicators within the U.S. Special Operations Forces, while forward deployed to the Afghan provinces. His dedication to service has been felt through numerous highly selected commands, filling the Nation’s most demanding billets. From his time at the Joint Communications Unit, with Joint Special Operations Command, to his role as the Communications Operations Chief at 2nd Battalion 6th Marines, where he supported high level operations at the Battalion level, a bi-lateral French Foreign Legion exercise, combined MARSOC exercises, as well as National Security level exercises involving live fire.
When he steps outside the base perimeter, Gunnery Sergeant White continues to give of his time and experience. He spent three years with the children in the community supporting a youth soccer program, two years with two youth football teams, and years supporting T-ball and Basketball. Gunnery Sergeant White provided a selfless response when he was informed that he was this year’s recipient:
“I want to thank the Bob Feller Act of Valor Foundation and the Jerry Coleman Family for selecting me for this prestigious award,” he said. “I’m truly honored and humbled. As I tell my Marines, if you are humble, you are trainable, which makes you an asset. The moment you aren’t humble, you aren’t trainable and no longer an asset."
