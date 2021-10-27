This Friday, Oct. 29, is the last day anyone may submit an application for the New Albany Gazette staff’s Sharing at Christmas program.
Because of limited funding, not all applicants may receive the food boxes and toys.
The program, started and implemented independently by Gazette employees and supported by the paper, has been providing holiday meals, food staples and toys to needy Union County families for nearly half a century.
The goal is to help 250 families, which requires about $18,000.
So far, only a handful of donations have been made this year.
Sharing at Christmas does depend on monetary contributions as well as non-perishable foodstuffs and new toys. The toys go to families with children ages 12 and younger.
Some volunteers undertake the arduous task of purchasing needed toys and matching them to the appropriate ages of the children. Other volunteers pack the toys and food boxes a few days before they are delivered.
On delivery day, county and city workers take them to the homes or recipients throughout the county.
The number of food boxes that actually go out depends on the money raised, so it may be that not everyone receives one. Those who do are chosen based on financial need.
Boxes will be delivered Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Contributions may be sent or brought to the New Albany Gazette at 130 West Bankhead and staff members will be happy to photograph donors if they wish to help encourage others to give.