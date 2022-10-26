Next Monday, Oct. 31, is the deadline to submit applications for the New Albany Gazette employees’ Sharing at Christmas program.
The program, started and implemented independently by Gazette employees and supported by the paper, has been providing holiday meals, food staples and toys to needy Union County families for close to half a century.
The goal is to help 250 families, which in the past has required about $18,000.
“We are concerned this year because it looks like some of the prices for the program have increased 15 percent or more,” Editor J. Lynn West said. “That, of course, means we might have to reduce the number of families we serve or do without some of the items in the food boxes. Of course, we do not want to do that.”
Sharing at Christmas does depend on monetary contributions as well as non-perishable foodstuffs and new toys. The toys go to families with children ages 12 and younger.
Some volunteers undertake the arduous task of purchasing needed toys and matching them to the appropriate ages of the children. Other volunteers pack the toys and food boxes a few days before they are delivered. The program has benefited from the help of jail trusties over the years and, more recently, the New Albany Tennis Team and Internal Medicine and Pediatric Clinic staff have handled getting the boxes ready and filling them.
On delivery day, a small army of county and city workers take them to the homes or recipients throughout the county.
The number of food boxes that actually go out depends on the money raised, so it may be that not everyone receives one. Those who do are chosen based on financial need. A concern each year is that there may be Union County families who are deserving but may not apply out of pride.
Contributions may be sent or brought to the New Albany Gazette at 130 West Bankhead and staff members will be happy to photograph donors if they wish to help encourage others to give.
