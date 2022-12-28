From left, Building Inspector Eric Thomas, Deputy Chief Mark Sides (kneeling), Chief Mark Whiteside, Emergency Management Director Curt Clayton and two jail trusties work at sorting bags of toys to make delivery easier.
Once again, a small army of county and city employees and officials delivered boxes of food and toys to more than 200 Union County families Wednesday morning. The delivery was the culmination of several month's planning and volunteer help to see the project succeed.
Joy McCullough and Jane Goode again undertook the daunting task of getting and sorting age-appropriate toys. The New Albany Tennis Team assembled boxes and the staff of IM+PC filled them. Emergency Management Director Curt Clayton again provided use of the former armory for the distribution as well as organizing boxes. He and Fire Chief Mark Whiteside and Building Inspector Eric Thomas organized the boxes to facilitate delivery and nearlly all county employees and most city employees made the actual deliveries. Mike Kirk delivered the perishable food items and the bulk of the food came from McCoy's Grocery.
