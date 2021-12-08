Sharing at Christmas boxes By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette Lynn West Managing Editor Author email Dec 8, 2021 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boxes of food and toys for those receiving them from the Gazette employees’ Sharing at Christmas program this year will be delivered Wednesday, Dec. 22.Most of the boxes are usually delivered by noon that day.The list of those approved will be with the box deliverers. Gazette staff will not be able to check for those who call asking. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lynn West Managing Editor Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette. Author email Follow Lynn West Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 47° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Sunny. High around 55F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 8, 2021 @ 10:13 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany County schools spelling bee winners announced 35 min ago New Albany Dean Provence Endowment grant winners announced 35 min ago New Albany Eligibility expanded for COVID-19 booster shots, now available at county health departments 35 min ago New Albany Child development students undertake parenting project 35 min ago New Albany Register now for 2021 spring semester at NEMCC 35 min ago New Albany Hemby attends VetAspire pre-veterinary program at MSU 35 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists