Sharing at Christmas contributions Dec 15, 2021

NameAmount Frank & Lynn Madden$250 Rev. Stephen Holliday$15 Rev. Stephen Holliday$15 Joe, Sr. & Lynette Waldrop$100 Mr. & Mrs. Denotee Martin$100 Anne Neal in memory of Wayne Neal$100 Mary Foley$50 Christy Bowling in memory of James Bowling$100 Nora Clayton$30 In Memory of Dr. Robin Bostwick by Laura Bostwick and Family$100 Union Prospect Baptist Church$300 Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church$500 Anonymous$100 Rick Robbins Family In Memory of Mrs. Sheila Robbins & in honor of Mr. Marshall Robbins Rick Robbins Family in memory of Ralph & Lanie Baker$500 Pam Nichols In memory of Sammy Nichols, Melvin Lehman, and Betty Lehman$25 Myra Langley In memory of Curtis Langley$100 Salem United Methodist Church$475.00 Anonymous$50 Buzzy Clayton Sunday School $100Phyllis Stanford in memory of Billy Stanford $100Anonymous $150James & Frances Aldridge $100First Baptist Charlie Hall Sunday School Class $100Black's Hauling $200IM&PC $5,000New Albany Main Street $450Harvey & Linda Sewell In Memory of Wesley Pitts & Imogene Stacy $100David & Judith Moore In memory of Grover & Mary Moore $50David & Judith Moore In memory of Bob & Chapet Russell $50Vicki Harmon In memory of Jerry Harmon $100Shelby Pannell In memory of Lamar Pannell $100Phillip Henry In memory of Clyde & Regina Henry $25In memory of Sonny Faulkner $25In memory of Dwight & Annie Williams $25Anonymous $300Anonymous $100Betsy & Tom Hamilton In honor of Dr. Anne & Steve Shirley $100Mr. & Mrs. Balfour Lipscomb In honor of Steven Ewing $100Anonymous $1,000Norma Hall In Memory of Dannny Hall & Ralph and Oneida Murrah $200Parks Baptist Men's Sunday School Class $200Sara Anne Stephens $100Anne Stephens $200Friendship United Methodist Church $150Tameri Dunnam In memory of Randy Dunnam $100Tameri Dunnam In memory of Angela Witt Spencer $25