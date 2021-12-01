Sharing at Christmas contributions Dec 1, 2021 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name AmountFrank & Lynn Madden $250Rev. Stephen Holliday $15Rev. Stephen Holliday $15Joe, Sr. & Lynette Waldrop $100Mr. & Mrs. Denotee Martin $100Anne Neal in memory of Wayne Neal $100Mary Foley $50Christy Bowling in memory of James Bowling $100Nora Clayton $30In Memory of Dr. Robin Bostwick by Laura Bostwick and Family $100Union Prospect Baptist Church $300Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church $500Anonymous $100Rick Robbins Family In Memory of Mrs. Sheila Robbins & in honor of Mr. Marshall Robbins Rick Robbins Family in memory of Ralph & Lanie Baker $500Pam Nichols In memory of Sammy Nichols, Melvin Lehmann, and Betty Lehman $25 lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baptist Church Rick Robbins Family Memory Christianity Pam Nichols James Bowling Frank Stephen Holliday Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 57° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Mostly clear. Areas of patchy fog. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 1, 2021 @ 9:50 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany Kindergarten students learn value of living drug-free 14 min ago New Albany Sharing at Christmas contributions 14 min ago New Albany Harbor Freight Tools opens new store in New Albany on Dec. 11 14 min ago New Albany Community calendar 14 min ago New Albany The Playhouse 14 min ago New Albany Macedonia news 14 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists