Name

Amount

 

Frank & Lynn Madden

$250

 

Rev. Stephen Holliday

$15

 

Rev. Stephen Holliday

$15

 

Joe, Sr. & Lynette Waldrop

$100

 

Mr. & Mrs. Denotee Martin

$100

 

Anne Neal in memory of Wayne Neal

$100

 

Mary Foley

$50

 

Christy Bowling in memory of James Bowling

$100

 

Nora Clayton

$30

 

In Memory of Dr. Robin Bostwick by Laura Bostwick and Family

$100

 

Union Prospect Baptist Church

$300

 

Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church

$500

 

Anonymous

$100

 

Rick Robbins Family In Memory of Mrs. Sheila Robbins & in honor of Mr. Marshall Robbins

  

Rick Robbins Family in memory of Ralph & Lanie Baker

$500

 

Pam Nichols In memory of Sammy Nichols, Melvin Lehman, and Betty Lehman

$25

 

Myra Langley In memory of Curtis Langley

$100

 

Salem United Methodist Church

$475.00

 

Anonymous

$50

 
   

Buzzy Clayton Sunday School                                                                    $100

Phyllis Stanford in memory of Billy Stanford                                          $100

Anonymous                                                                                                   $150

James & Frances Aldridge                                                                           $100

First Baptist Charlie Hall Sunday School Class                                         $100

Black’s Hauling                                                                                              $200

IM&PC                                                                                                            $5,000

New Albany Main Street                                                                             $450

Harvey & Linda Sewell In Memory of Wesley Pitts & Imogene Stacy  $100

David & Judith Moore In memory of Grover & Mary Moore               $50

David & Judith Moore In memory of Bob & Chapet Russell                 $50

Vicki Harmon In memory of Jerry Harmon                                               $100

Shelby Pannell In memory of Lamar Pannell                                            $100

Phillip Henry In memory of Clyde & Regina Henry                               $25

In memory of Sonny Faulkner                                                                  $25

In memory of Dwight & Annie Williams                                                 $25

Anonymous                                                                                                  $300

Anonymous                                                                                                  $100

Betsy & Tom Hamilton In honor of Dr. Anne & Steve Shirley              $100

Mr. & Mrs. Balfour Lipscomb In honor of Steven Ewing                       $100

Anonymous                                                                                                   $1,000

Norma Hall In Memory of Dannny Hall & Ralph and Oneida Murrah  $200

Parks Baptist Men's Sunday School Class                                                  $200

Sara Anne Stephens                                                                                       $100

Anne Stephens                                                                                                $200

Friendship United Methodist Church                                                          $150

Tameri Dunnam In memory of Randy Dunnam                                         $100

Tameri Dunnam In memory of Angela Witt Spencer                                 $25

Barry & Martha Hamilton                                                                               $100

American legion Auxiliary                                                                               $100

Anonymous                                                                                                       $100

Patty Petteway In Memory of Wesley & Inez Gaines, Judy Gaines Williams, and Mark Petteway                                                                                        $100

Mark and Debbie Warren In Memory of Greg Brown                              $20

Gerald & Mary Brown In Memory of Greg Brown                                     $25

Dean & Rita Burchfield in memory of Chermin Carr                                 $100

Lavern Ketchum in memory of Chrystine Ketchum                                   $100

