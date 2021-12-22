Sorry, an error occurred.
Name
Amount
Frank & Lynn Madden
$250
Rev. Stephen Holliday
$15
Joe, Sr. & Lynette Waldrop
$100
Mr. & Mrs. Denotee Martin
Anne Neal in memory of Wayne Neal
Mary Foley
$50
Christy Bowling in memory of James Bowling
Nora Clayton
$30
In Memory of Dr. Robin Bostwick by Laura Bostwick and Family
Union Prospect Baptist Church
$300
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church
$500
Anonymous
Rick Robbins Family In Memory of Mrs. Sheila Robbins & in honor of Mr. Marshall Robbins
Rick Robbins Family in memory of Ralph & Lanie Baker
Pam Nichols In memory of Sammy Nichols, Melvin Lehman, and Betty Lehman
$25
Myra Langley In memory of Curtis Langley
Salem United Methodist Church
$475.00
Buzzy Clayton Sunday School $100
Phyllis Stanford in memory of Billy Stanford $100
Anonymous $150
James & Frances Aldridge $100
First Baptist Charlie Hall Sunday School Class $100
Black’s Hauling $200
IM&PC $5,000
New Albany Main Street $450
Harvey & Linda Sewell In Memory of Wesley Pitts & Imogene Stacy $100
David & Judith Moore In memory of Grover & Mary Moore $50
David & Judith Moore In memory of Bob & Chapet Russell $50
Vicki Harmon In memory of Jerry Harmon $100
Shelby Pannell In memory of Lamar Pannell $100
Phillip Henry In memory of Clyde & Regina Henry $25
In memory of Sonny Faulkner $25
In memory of Dwight & Annie Williams $25
Anonymous $300
Anonymous $100
Betsy & Tom Hamilton In honor of Dr. Anne & Steve Shirley $100
Mr. & Mrs. Balfour Lipscomb In honor of Steven Ewing $100
Anonymous $1,000
Norma Hall In Memory of Dannny Hall & Ralph and Oneida Murrah $200
Parks Baptist Men's Sunday School Class $200
Sara Anne Stephens $100
Anne Stephens $200
Friendship United Methodist Church $150
Tameri Dunnam In memory of Randy Dunnam $100
Tameri Dunnam In memory of Angela Witt Spencer $25
Barry & Martha Hamilton $100
American legion Auxiliary $100
Anonymous $100
Patty Petteway In Memory of Wesley & Inez Gaines, Judy Gaines Williams, and Mark Petteway $100
Mark and Debbie Warren In Memory of Greg Brown $20
Gerald & Mary Brown In Memory of Greg Brown $25
Dean & Rita Burchfield in memory of Chermin Carr $100
Lavern Ketchum in memory of Chrystine Ketchum $100
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Updated: December 22, 2021 @ 10:16 am
