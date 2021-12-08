Sharing at Christmas contributors Dec 8, 2021 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NameAmount Frank & Lynn Madden$250 Rev. Stephen Holliday$15 Rev. Stephen Holliday$15 Joe, Sr. & Lynette Waldrop$100 Mr. & Mrs. Denotee Martin$100 Anne Neal in memory of Wayne Neal$100 Mary Foley$50 Christy Bowling in memory of James Bowling$100 Nora Clayton$30 In Memory of Dr. Robin Bostwick by Laura Bostwick and Family$100 Union Prospect Baptist Church$300 Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church$500 Anonymous$100 Rick Robbins Family In Memory of Mrs. Sheila Robbins & in honor of Mr. Marshall Robbins Rick Robbins Family in memory of Ralph & Lanie Baker$500 Pam Nichols In memory of Sammy Nichols, Melvin Lehman, and Betty Lehman$25 Myra Langley In memory of Curtis Langley$100 Salem United Methodist Church$475 Anonymous$50 Buzzy Clayton Sunday School $100Phyllis Stanford in memory of Billy Stanford $100 $3610.00 lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 47° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Sunny. High around 55F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 8, 2021 @ 10:13 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany County schools spelling bee winners announced 45 min ago New Albany Dean Provence Endowment grant winners announced 45 min ago New Albany Eligibility expanded for COVID-19 booster shots, now available at county health departments 45 min ago New Albany Child development students undertake parenting project 45 min ago New Albany Register now for 2021 spring semester at NEMCC 45 min ago New Albany Hemby attends VetAspire pre-veterinary program at MSU 45 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists