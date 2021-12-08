Name

Amount

 

Frank & Lynn Madden

$250

 

Rev. Stephen Holliday

$15

 

Rev. Stephen Holliday

$15

 

Joe, Sr. & Lynette Waldrop

$100

 

Mr. & Mrs. Denotee Martin

$100

 

Anne Neal in memory of Wayne Neal

$100

 

Mary Foley

$50

 

Christy Bowling in memory of James Bowling

$100

 

Nora Clayton

$30

 

In Memory of Dr. Robin Bostwick by Laura Bostwick and Family

$100

 

Union Prospect Baptist Church

$300

 

Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church

$500

 

Anonymous

$100

 

Rick Robbins Family In Memory of Mrs. Sheila Robbins & in honor of Mr. Marshall Robbins

  

Rick Robbins Family in memory of Ralph & Lanie Baker

$500

 

Pam Nichols In memory of Sammy Nichols, Melvin Lehman, and Betty Lehman

$25

 

Myra Langley In memory of Curtis Langley

$100

 

Salem United Methodist Church

$475

 

Anonymous

$50

 
   

Buzzy Clayton Sunday School                                                                    $100

Phyllis Stanford in memory of Billy Stanford                                          $100                          

$3610.00

