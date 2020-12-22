The past several weeks have been some of the most stressful times in my life, but on Friday, all my fears and failures were laid to rest as we united as a team and successfully completed another Sharing at Christmas delivery.
This was the first year that I had been tasked with the majority of the program and I will be the first to admit that I made numerous mistakes and spent a lot of sleepless night worrying if the coronavirus would get the best of us.
However, the awesome people of New Albany and Union County came through as they always do and we had one of the most successful events that I have been associated with. Not because of anything that I did, but because our community always pulls together and gives generously each and every year to support this worthy cause.
We had a huge monetary donation again this year as well as an abundance of non-perishable food items which really helped tremendously. We also had lots of toys donated this year, probably more than we have had in two or three years which was great.
I want to thank each and every person, group, class, company and church that contributed in one of the areas mentioned above. We appreciate you greatly and could not do this without your love and concern for your fellow citizens of Union County.
I also need to thank McCoy's Grocery for the truckload of food that was distributed. The Gazette has worked with Mr. Bruce McCoy and Shelia Dobbs for many years and they do an excellent work in getting all the basic food items that we need and spend a lot of time and effort to see the process through.
Thanks again to Curt Clayton and his tremendous help in allowing us to use the National Guard Armory as our distribution point and also for his work on delivery day in making sure our volunteers get out the door and on the road with their precious cargo.
Many thanks to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards and Baron Baker for always supplying our trusty workers to pack the boxes. Our trusty team never fails to do a great job and they enjoy the opportunity to be able to contribute to the cause.
Our thanks also go out to Shane Turk of PSI Trucking for delivering the groceries and Lonnie Cook for his work in driving the delivery truck. Mike Kirk and US Lawns deliver our perishable foods on Fridays and they have to get an early start, but they always come through for us and we appreciate them and their work as well.
Last, but not least at all are all the employees from the City of New Albany and Union County that keep coming back year after year to make our deliveries. These workers not only deliver the goods, but they enjoy being able to play such a vital role and I am truly thankful each and everyone.
I hope that I did not leave anyone out in my rushed attempts at this shoutout and thank you. The bottom line is we live in a great community that can and always does come together to be a blessing to those less fortunate. We are a team and we work hard to make it across the goal line with this community event.
I want to wish each and everyone a very Merry Christmas. Thank you for blessing my life as well as we share the love of community together.