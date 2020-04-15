Sheila Gay Jones Hall
UNION COUNTY -- Sheila Gay Jones Hall, 54, resident of Louisville, Ky., passed away Friday evening, April, 3, 2020 at Baptist Health Center is Louisville, KY following a brief illness.
A family graveside service was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Bethlehem Cemetery near Potts Camp. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Sheila was born July 12, 1965 in Lagrange , Ky., the daughter of Juanita Dickerson Jones of Louisville, Ky. and the late Charles Jones. She was a member of Greater Faith Church in New Albany, Ind. and was a devoted homemaker throughout her life.
Sheila will be remembered as a loving person and enjoyed every opportunity she shared with her family especially her grandchildren. Shopping, singing and watching the Walton's on television were favorite pastimes.
In addition to her mother, she leaves two sons, Charlie Hall (Samantha) and Brian Hall (Leather), both of New Albany, a sister, Melissa Darst (Roy), two brothers, Timmy Jones (Melissa) and Dwayne Jones (Heidi), all of Louisville, Ky. and six loving grandchildren, JJ, Layla, Landon, Waylon, Brody and Kanon.
She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Paisley.
