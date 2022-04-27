The Union County Sheriff’s Department will soon have a versatile new tool to aid in search and rescue missions as well as tracking crime suspects.
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards got permission from the board of supervisors to purchase a drone from Unmanned Systems Group this past week at a cost of $24,298. The money will come from the seized assets fund so no taxpayer money will be needed for the purchase.
The drone will be able to fly at night and in rain, with extended flying time and range. It will have the capability to transport and drop items but the most valuable feature will be the high-resolution thermal imaging camera.
This will allow the drone to locate people at night by virtue of their body heat and will even help pinpoint individuals inside structures.
The county emergency management office has a drone that can be used but it does not have all the features the new drone will have.
Although the device is expensive, Sheriff Edwards said it will soon pay for itself, particularly if it can help save even one life.
A general county expense concerned an ongoing problem with road signs.
The board approved a low bid of $14,185.29 from Vulcan for a couple of hundred of road signs.
Supervisors said there is an ongoing problem with people stealing road signs. They sometimes cut the bolts or rivets securing the signs but also occasionally pull up the entire sign and post assemblies.
Sometimes signs have been knocked down accidentally and on other occasions farmers have cut the signs to allow them to move wide agricultural equipment along county roads.
While the missing signs obviously cause inconvenience, their absence also may prove a safety hazard for first responders trying to find a location.
In personnel, supervisors approved a longevity pay increase for John Coltharp as dispatcher and hiring Keith Roberts and Tyler Grose for the county garbage crew.
The board also approved sending dispatchers for extra training in stress management and dealing with domestic violence calls.