A Silver Alert for Jo Ann Decker, 67, of New Albany was canceled after searchers located her in a wooded area near her house early Saturday afternoon, Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said this week.
“We’re thankful she was found still alive,” the sheriff said.
She was found about 3/4 mile from her house in southwest Union County, near Bald Hill and CR 100, near where her disappearance triggered the Silver Alert in late November.
“Her stepson, Kenny Decker, found her. She was conscious but really bad cold, and probably starved and dehydrated,” the sheriff said.
Her stepson called a deputy who lives “within rock throwing distance of her house,” the sheriff said. The deputy quickly arrived and threw his jacket over Decker as it started to rain.
She was found in the same clothes she was wearing when the Silver Alert was issued, the sheriff said.
Sheriff Edwards was attending a funeral visitation when Decker was found, and was in contact as the situation developed.
He noted it was about 30 degrees on Tuesday, Nov. 22, the day the Silver Alert was issued. It rained Thursday, he said.
Decker’s stepson, Union County Emergency Management Director Curt Clayton, and others helped her across a hayfield to CR 101, where an ambulance picked her up and transported her to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County.
Her condition was unavailable Saturday afternoon.
Before being found Saturday afternoon, Decker was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 22, about 12:30 p.m. walking in the 1000 block of CR 100, the sheriff said.
He described her as about 4 ft. 11 inches tall, 105 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
It was the second Silver Alert issued for Decker in November. The first was triggered when she vanished Saturday, Nov. 5. She was located the next day in Fulton, Sheriff Edwards said.
A Silver Alert is a public notification system in the United States to broadcast information about missing persons – especially senior citizens with Alzheimer’s Disease, dementia, or other mental disabilities – in order to aid in locating them.
Silver Alerts use a wide array of media outlets – such as newspapers, commercial radio stations, television stations, and cable television – to broadcast information about missing persons.
