The Union County Sheriff’s Department has worked cases varying from drugs to burglaries to sex offenses in recent days, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said this week.
“The old year went out with a bang, and the new year came in with one,” the sheriff said this week.
Capsule summaries of the cases:
—The department executed two search warrants during the last week of December.
One was in connection with a break-in of a Water Association trailer reported Thursday, Dec. 15 on CR 107 Liberty Road in the Ingomar area. Tools and fittings were taken, the sheriff said.
The warrant produced information that led to the recovery of some tools and other stolen items from the trailer and implicated Justin Brock, 38, of CR 107, Ingomar.
Authorities said Brock was not at his house, but located him Thursday, Dec. 29 in Hickory Flat, as they were working another case.
Brock is charged with grand larceny. His wife Jessica Brock, 37, and her cousin, Bryan Stout of Blue Springs, 36, are each charged with hindering prosecution in connection with the case. Those charges came because they knew Brock was wanted and tried to help him avoid arrest.
Brock is being held for Department of Corrections since he was out on two felony bonds and probation at the time of his arrest. His wife and her cousin are now free on $5,000 bonds each, the sheriff said.
—A Thursday, Dec. 29, shoplifting report at Dollar General in Ingomar led to more serious charges being filed against several people, the sheriff said.
Deputies were called and tracked down several people believed responsible.
“Lo and behold, we ran the second December search warrant at their residence and found a pretty good amount of meth,” the sheriff said.
As a result, Brittany Parker, 35, and Andrew Parker, 37, both of CR 86, New Albany are charged with possession of meth with intent. Their bonds are set at $25,000 each.
Joshua Holcomb, 35, of Tupelo, Alex Neal, 26, of Nettleton, Charles Harper of Hernando, 42, and Jamie Wilson, 56, of Memphis, Tenn., are each charged with possession of meth, with bonds of $15,000 each.
Wilson is also wanted in Oregon, but authorities wouldn’t come this far to pick him up.
Union officials said he is a registered sex offender in Oregon who hadn’t registered there since 2014. He had been in Union County for two weeks without registering as required by law.
The sheriff said the U. S. Marshals Service has a hold on him, and that marshals will charge him with failure to register as a sex offender.
—Billy Lee Moody, 51, of Macedonia is charged with burglary of a commercial building, possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor possession of meth.
The charges are in connection with a report of two Rocky Ford storage units broken into Thursday, Dec. 29 in Etta.
Moody was being held on $56,000 bond as of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to county records.
—Friday, Dec. 30, deputies were called to a CR 59 residence about 10 a.m. following a report that someone had thrown a flaming Molotov Cocktail through a window there.
Three children — believed to be about 4, 7, and 14 — at home since school was out were unhurt. The oldest youngster is credited with putting out a fire in the house.
Investigators said Britt Mason 32, of CR 51, Myrtle is being held on a $1 million total bond in connection with the case.
The bond breakdown is $250,000 for attempted arson, and $750,000 for three counts of attempted murder, since the youngsters were in the residence when the bottle was thrown.
—Saturday night, Dec. 31, Allen Lee Hopkins, 44, of Blue Mountain was stopped by deputies on CR 47 and charged with possession of 10 grams of meth with intent, possession of paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. His bond was set at $15,000.
