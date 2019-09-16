Shirley Hall White helped to lay the foundation for what has become one of the most successful women’s basketball programs in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
White was a member of Northeast Mississippi Community College’s first two teams following an 18-year layoff after the sport was discontinued by each of the Magnolia State’s two-year institutions in 1955.
She was part of an inaugural group of 13 Lady Tigers, or Tigerettes as they were originally called at that time, that was comprised solely of women from the college’s traditional five-county district.
Northeast won its initial matchup back from the hiatus on November 6, 1973 by a score of 58-53 at Meridian Community College. The Tigerettes were victorious in their home opener as well against that same Meridian squad one week later.
White and the Tigerettes dashed through the months of November and December without a loss. Northeast went 7-0 before the Christmas break, which included a sweep of East Mississippi Community College.
The Tigerettes ran their unbeaten streak to 11 straight games following the holiday hiatus with a 60-50 victory versus visiting Mississippi State University and a 60-53 decision over Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Northeast ended White’s freshman campaign with a solid 12-4 record after falling to Hinds Community College and host Meridian on the same day in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) State Tournament.
White was recognized with MACJC All-State honors after leading the Tigerettes with approximately 18 points per game. She was also picked by her peers for the Best Offensive Player Award.
She was one of seven returning players for Northeast during the 1974-75 campaign. The Tigerettes picked up where they left off the previous year with a season opening 77-60 triumph over Blue Mountain College in which White contributed nine points.
The Ingomar High School graduate found her shooting touch once again in the Tigerettes’ next outing. White poured in a team-best 30 points in a heartbreaking 78-76 setback to Lambuth (Tenn.) University inside legendary Bonner Arnold Coliseum.
White, who wore jersey No. 31 while under the direction of Hall of Fame coach Millard Lothenore for two years, completed her tenure at Northeast with wins over Jackson State (Tenn.) Community College and Blue Mountain during the spring semester.
She repeated as a MACJC All-State selection and again received the Best Offensive Player Award. White also earned the prestigious Tiger Award for women’s basketball after displaying quality characteristics such as leadership and sportsmanship throughout her sophomore season.
The New Albany product handled her business outside the gymnasium as well. White was one of 35 individuals from Northeast to gain distinction as a “Who’s Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges” in 1975.
White also secured a spot on the Dean’s List after excelling in her major of health and physical education. She continued her career on the court and eventually obtained a Bachelor’s degree at Blue Mountain.