In keeping with the titles of Best Southern Small Town by USA Today and Coolest Small Town by Far & Wide, the Main Street staffers are bringing something for everyone to enjoy.
The summer of events will kick off Thursday, May 26, in the historic downtown district.
Shop the Block is an opportunity to shop local and support local. Participating Main Street partners welcome residents and guests in for after-hours shopping. Stores remain open late and, from 5-7 p.m., a percentage of all sales goes to a local charity organization. May’s local charity is Junior Auxiliary of New Albany. JA, as it’s known, supports the children in the New Albany and Union County Schools by supplying school items, winter clothing, books, and food.
West Bankhead Street from the Tanglefoot Plaza down to Barkley Travel will be closed from 5 to 7 for safe pedestrian traffic. Main Street will host food trucks, a family games area, and live music at the plaza.
“We have local residents and visitors to our city that love the downtown shopping experience,” said Main Street staffer Tracy Vainisi, “and we hope they will take the opportunity to shop on the 26th from 5-7 p.m. It’s truly a win-win-win. The customers, shop owners, and children of our schools all benefit from one night of community fun in the Best Southern Small Town.”