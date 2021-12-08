Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan grabbed some headlines this week by proposing salary increases down the line for the city’s top elected officials.
The salary for mayor and aldermen has been a source of contention for some residents in New Albany for quite a few years. It comes up most often before an election, but doesn’t really fade away entirely in other years.
The most common criticism is that the mayor is paid too much. In fact, according to a Tupelo news story based on a state survey, Mayor Tim Kent is the tenth-highest-paid mayor in the state at $85,174. In this area. Tupelo and Corinth mayors are more highly paid, but not Oxford. That Tupelo and Corinth have higher salaries should not be that surprising, although Oxford’s being down the list does.
The issue is can be seen more than one way.
If one sees the mayor as only a glorified city manager with no legislative clout, he may well be overpaid. If one sees him as the CEO of a company with more than 100 employees, he may well be underpaid. It’s subjective.
Also complicating the situation is that Kent has been a government employee nearly 30 years and has seen longevity and other boosts over the years.
Regardless of whether you think his salary is justified, it’s a safe bet that whoever follows him in office will not be making nearly that much money so that argument will be settled. In fact, it’s not clear what the base salary for mayor of New Albany would be at this point.
The role of alderman is only considered to be a part-time job, although the responsibility is full-time. Aldermen here receive about $17,000 – not that bad for a part-time job.
Again, there can be two views. If an alderman works for his or her constituents in some ways every day, providing dynamic leadership and achieving goals for the community, the pay is a pittance. If the alderman has no clue concerning what is going on in government, and pretty much just shows up for meetings one day a month, that sounds more like a case of robbery.
Performance and achievement are important for both offices, but more difficult to quantify.
If you really want to see what elected municipal officials make throughout the state, The Stennis Institute of Government and Mississippi Municipal League have a detailed survey updated every couple of years. The link is https://www.mmlonline.com/media/1816/2019salarysurvey.pdf.
The survey includes a staggering amount of data as well as criteria for evaluating salary determination, so be prepared to spend some time with it. Salaries for the officials are all over the place for a variety of reasons.
One obvious alternative to dealing with municipal officials’ salaries is the way the state handles county government.
The pay for supervisors and other officials is based on objective factors such as population and total assessed value, so all those officials throughout the state are at least on the same level playing field (most of the time). Other than lobbying the legislature, they have no control over their own pay.
Surely something like that could work for municipalities as well.
Regardless, New Albany aldermen now have the sole power to, and responsibility for, setting their own salaries, as well as that of the mayor, who has no power over his own. That’s not good, that any official gets to, or has to, vote on their own pay raises.
What they should do is refrain from changing salaries during a term of office. In fact, according to the news story, it is illegal for them to approve raises that go into effect before the next term of office begins anyway.
Something that could make the situation murkier is that the terms of office and fiscal years don’t coincide. City officials take office in July but a new budget does not kick in until October. Does that mean newly-elected officials can give themselves a raise that takes effect a couple of months after they have been elected and it’s in a different year?
One alternative is that they should simply set salaries for an upcoming term by the first of the year before an election so potential candidates know what is coming. The salary will remain unchanged for the four-year term.
This removes both the responsibility and temptation in setting their own pay. They run for the salaries along with everyone else and the newly elected officials can accept that or not.
Do you evaluate an official’s salary according to what others are making, or by how effective that official is? Probably some of both.
My choice would be to set salaries by statute based on size and value of the municipality. It might not be fair to each individual but should be most fair to most officials.
Until then, though, it is up to you voters. Whether you are happy or unhappy with the salaries a board sets, it’s up to you to work to keep them or vote them out.