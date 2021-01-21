INGOMAR • Ingomar remained unbeaten in Division 2-1A play Tuesday with a 76-54 win over Baldwyn in a rematch of last season’s MHSAA boys state championship game won by the Falcons.
Ingomar (19-4, 2-0) has division games remaining against Smithville, TCPS and Wheeler.
Zach Shugars scored 18 points, including 8 of 9 from the free throw line, and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Falcons. Adin Johnson connected on four 3-pointers and scored 16 and Breyden Bell added 14 points coming off the bench.
Tyson Smithey recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
“When we put three guys in double figures we’re pretty successful,” Ashley said. “When we put four that really increases our chances. That’s not just us. You put four guys in double figures you’ve got a chance to win.”
Ashley believes Smithey, a senior forward who is averaging a double-double, is “a beast” in the paint when he wants to be.
“When he gets motivated and locked in, he’s hard to deal with, tough to block out,” Ashley said.
The Falcons trailed 3-2 in the early moments, then used a 17-0 run to build a 19-3 lead. They led 25-7 at the end of the first quarter.
“We wanted to set the tone and jump on them,” Ashley said. “It’s still young in the season for (Baldwyn), not having played a lot of games. You know they’re going to improve. We wanted to speed them up. They’re going to be well-coached on defense. They’ve got hard-nosed kids, a good (basketball) culture. You know you’re going to be in for a battle.”
Baldwyn (4-2, 1-1), which has battled Covid-19 issues all season, was led by Jamaury Marshall with 11 points.
(G) Ingomar 55, Baldwyn 30
The Lady Falcons (12-7, 2-0) were led in scoring by eighth grader Macie Phifer, who scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the first half.
Also for Ingomar, Katie Beth Hall and Kaylee Johnson combined to make 10 3-pointers – five apiece – for 15 points each.
“Every one of those 3-pointers was from a pretty good pass,” Ingomar coach Trent Adair said. “We’re doing a good job of sharing it and finding the right people.”
Baldwyn (4-2, 0-2) was led in scoring by Sommer Tyes with 12 points.