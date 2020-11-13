Zach Shugars is expected to return to Ingomar’s basketball lineup next month if his rehab following knee surgery continues as planned.
The Falcons’ senior all-state guard/forward was injured practicing in late August and had surgery in September for torn meniscus in his right knee. He suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the summer of 2019, but returned to lead Ingomar to the program’s ninth state championship in March.
Shugars’ return would be a welcomed Christmas gift for the Falcons. He connected on a buzzer-beating jumper to lead Ingomar to a 47-45 win against Baldwyn in the MHSAA Class 1A title game.
“I’m expecting to be release to practice and play Dec. 7,” Shugars said. “I’d like to spot play some in our Dec. 8 game against Houlka. I hope to play a lot in our Dec. 11 game against Houston.”
Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley planned to have his star return to the lineup in January.
“He’s doing aggressive rehab, but it will take six to eight weeks before he can play on it,” Ashley said in the preseason. “There is no reason to rush him back when we can give him more time over the Christmas holidays.”
However, Shugars is anxious to return to the lineup as soon he’s available. The Falcons lost three key starters off last year’s team.
Ingomar has started 4-0 this season without Shugars, who averaged 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last year. The early scoring chores have been handled by senior guard/forward Tyson Smithey and sophomore guard Adin Johnson.
“Everybody has been playing really well,” Shugars said. “I just want to contribute. I need to be more of a scorer and continue to bring it on defense. Me and Tyson could have that one-two punch. Adin can bring it, too.
"We want to make a serious run again. We lost some key players, but we have a culture of winning at Ingomar.”
Ashley says nobody out-works Shugars on the practice floor.
“If anybody can come back strong, it would be him,” the coach said. “When he comes back, we expect to be different for sure.”
Ashley plans to use Shugars in numerous roles this season.
“A lot will depend on nightly matchup as to what position he’ll play,” the coach said. “He can play the one or two if we need him to. Like Tyson Smithey, he can play the three, four and five. Are we at our best with them as the big guys and three small guys with them? They could be the two and the three. There are a lot of combinations.”