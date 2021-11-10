Grass is gonna get greener
A strange realization came over me the other day: one year from now, qualified people probably will be able to purchase marijuana legally in New Albany.
I am still dumbfounded that one can purchase alcohol here, a situation I never imagined in my lifetime.
But, basically, it appears that the legislature, after badly misreading the will of the people, will pass some sort of medical marijuana bill no later than the next session, a possible gubernatorial veto notwithstanding.
The realization came after Mayor Tim Kent told me that four potential marijuana dispensary operators have already been extending feelers to city officials to lay the groundwork for franchise agreements.
I have no strong position on marijuana but the evidence seems to be strong that it helps people in certain medical situations, at times when nothing else does.
I regret that big business will probably corner the market, but at least marijuana from a reliable source is safer than from an unknown source where it could be laced with God knows what.
As far as I can tell, the legalization of alcohol in New Albany has failed to live up to the direst predictions and actually caused virtually no problems.
Perhaps that will be the case with medical marijuana with similar restrictions, because legalization of recreational marijuana will likely follow in a few years.
Your opportunity for pickin’ and grinnin’
Do you have a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques, or do you know someone who has?
We learned Friday that the popular TV show American Pickers will be returning to Mississippi in February.
For anyone who doesn’t know, American Pickers is a series that explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show follows pickers in the business, as they hunt for characters with remarkable and exceptional items.
The producers are looking for leads concerning people who would be good TV for the series.
The catch is that they have to be individuals, not malls or stores or regular commercial ventures.
Of course, the term “reality TV” is generally considered an oxymoron; once a camera is there, reality is out the window. Also, there have been plenty of stories alleging the picks are pre-arranged and deals agreed on beforehand.
If that’s true, it still does not make the show any less entertaining.
It certainly would be nice if American Pickers could find someone to visit in the Union County area.
If you think you might have something the producers would be interested in, or know of someone, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Or go to facebook: @GotAPick.
There’s a new show in town
It seems that almost every week something new happens to improve life in our community.
A couple of weeks ago we received a plan to dramatically expand and improve the river and park area.
This week, the New Albany Middle School is presenting a full-scale musical, Frozen Jr.
This is the first time the middle school has attempted anything remotely like a professional production.
What makes it more amazing is that the school has only had a theatre program for less than two years.
It helps that theatre veteran Matthew Darling has created the theatre department and classes, and pushed to have the production along with the enthusiastic support of principal Paul Henry.
The New Albany Middle School already has the STEAM Imagine Lab, unique in the entire state, and is well ahead of other schools in technology training opportunities.
The introduction of the theatre program is part of an effort to give students a more diverse background and offer opportunities for students who might not be interested in participating in other school activities.
The shows will be at the New Albany High School Auditorium Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.,
Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $12 and will be available at the door or can be reserved by visiting https://namiddleschool.com/.
A story about the production appears in this issue and a story about Matthew Darling appeared in this past Sunday’s edition of the Daily Journal.
Time is not on our side
Daylight Saving Time ended Sunday. Everybody got an extra hour’s sleep. Whoopee.
Lately, a lot of people are dumping on Daylight Saving Time. They say it doesn’t really save energy, as advertised.
They say it increases deadly car crashes, workplace injuries, heart attacks, substance abuse, and even incidence of wildfires and reduced performance in marathons (who in his right mind would run a marathon then anyway?).
That’s all probably true to a degree.
But it’s only true for one day out of the year, maybe a few days at most.
The flip side is that for the next five months or so we get up and go to work in the dark and return home in the dark. That’s on top of nearly all vegetation being dead and its being cold.
With Daylight Saving Time, we can come home and still spend several hours outside relaxing or performing tasks one is less likely to do when the temperature is 38 degrees.
A bonus is that one receives more sunlight, receives less harmful blue light from computer monitors and, one hopes, gets away from TV and other devices more as well.
That’s just my subjective opinion but I’m already counting days to the winter solstice Dec. 21 when days start getting longer again, and March 13, when I will happily lose an hour’s sleep.