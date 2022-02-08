INGOMAR - Orlandria Smith carried most of the load offensively as she led Smithville to a 45-29 win over Tremont in the opening game of the Division 2-1A Tournament. 

Smithville moves to the semifinals on Thursday and will face the top-seeded Ingomar Lady Falcons. 

Smith bagged a three to start the game and had nine points for the Lady Seminoles by the half. Smithville led the contest from start to finish.

Smithville was up 9-6 after a quarter and outscored Tremont 15-6 in the second period to increase their lead to 24-12. Cambre Alexander buried a three-pointer on a buzzer-beater for Smithville.

Tremont attempted a comeback after falling behind 33-18 in the third quarter as they went on a 7-0 run before the Lady Seminoles scored to end the period with the score 35-25. 

Smith of Smithville led all scorers with 23 points. Chloe Summerford hit for eight and Mary Haley Hood finished with seven. 

Abbie Leathers was top scorer for Tremont with 12 points. Mallory Holley scored nine for the Lady Eagles.

Smithville and Ingomar will play at 7:00 on Thursday. 

